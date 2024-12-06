Nonprofit Completes Historic 'Neighbors Serving Neighbors' Clean Water Project

Diarrheal disease is preventable and yet it remains the third leading cause of death in children under 5 years old. While those of us living in the developed world rarely think about the safety of our water, it is a life-or-death reality in places like Kibera. Post this

According to The Bucket Ministry's proprietary Mission Mapping system, over the past five years, the local missionary team shared the Gospel 500,000-plus times, experienced 21,000 professions of faith and conducted 1,400 baptisms in Kibera.

"Today is a celebration of hope given to more than 400,000 individuals living in Kibera," said Christopher Beth, founder, chief storyteller and director of The Bucket Ministry. "Our team of missionaries answered God's call to serve their neighbors and because of that lives have been changed both physically and spiritually. I'm in awe of how God continues to use ordinary people for His rescue mission."

Kibera, located in Nairobi, Kenya, is characterized by poverty, overcrowding and inadequate access to basic services. The slum has no running water, no permanent electricity, no social services and only 78 public latrines. Kibera's residents living among open sewers and piles of garbage are highly susceptible to health hazards, many of which can lead to death.

The Sawyer© point-of-use filters distributed by The Bucket Ministry provide up to 20-plus years of clean, safe, drinking water. A recent Hope College research study confirmed the filters are extremely effective in reducing levels of E. coli and total coliform bacteria in drinking water by up to 99%, greatly lessening diarrheal disease. After approximately 70 days of filter use, self-reported diarrhea rates dropped from 52.7% to 2.2%.

Both residents and local Elders in Kibera attest to the physical impact access to clean water has had in the slum, including local health clinics closing due to decreased visits, children's ability to attend school and an overall increased level of happiness.

"Diarrheal disease is preventable and yet it remains the third leading cause of death in children under 5 years old," said Beth. "While those of us living in the developed world rarely think about the safety of our water, it is a life-or-death reality in places like Kibera."

The majority of the Kibera local missionary team are now preparing to begin filter distribution in the neighboring slum of Kawangware. The Bucket Ministry is actively assessing the slum and estimates that over 700,000 individuals live in Kawangware. Water filter distributions will begin in January 2025.

"Our mission is for everyone in the world to have access to clean water and the life-giving news of the Gospel of Jesus," said Beth. "We are committed to seeing this mission to completion."

About The Bucket Ministry

The Bucket Ministry is a non-profit organization working to share God's love through the gift of clean, safe, drinking water. Founded in 2012, The Bucket Ministry has worked in more than 20 countries with its goal of eventually expanding to everywhere in need of clean water and the Gospel of Jesus. For more information, visit TheBucketMinistry.org.

About Sawyer

Since 1984, Sawyer has been at the forefront of innovation in water filtration, insect repellent, sunscreen and first aid. Sawyer's water filtration systems are popular among backpackers, due to their unparalleled bacteria removal rates and simple, lightweight design. Sawyer filters boast stronger fibers and a 15+ year lifespan, making them the filter of choice for global health initiatives led by the EPA, WHO, UNICEF and over 140 charity organizations. Supported by 90% of Sawyer's profits, these programs have impacted over 28 million people worldwide. Most of Sawyer's products are proudly made in the USA in Safety Harbor, Florida. For more information, visit Sawyer.com.

Media Contact

Kristin U. Cole, The Bucket Ministry, 1 6152896701, [email protected], www.thebucketministry.org

SOURCE The Bucket Ministry; The Bucket Ministry