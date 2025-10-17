Nonprofit Executive Dahni K. Tsuboi, J.D. Named as New CEO of AJSOCAL

"Today, we face unimaginable challenges to basic freedoms we thought secure – constitutional rights, voting rights, and civil rights protections. I'm proud to lead AJSOCAL in meeting this important moment for our community." Post this

Jade Leung, Esq., Board Chair, AJSOCAL says, "Dahni is an authentic leader who moves seamlessly between C-suites and community centers. With compassion and empathy, she will apply a people-centered approach to her stewardship. She is perfect for AJSOCAL."

Connie Chung Joe, former CEO for AJSOCAL says, "The relentless fight ahead to protect the well-being of AAPIs is formidable and Dahni is ready. While inspiring and caring for the wonderful team at AJSOCAL, she will take the organization and the AAPI movement to new heights."

Stewart Kwoh, Founder and President Emeritus, AJSOCAL says, "43 years ago when I started AJSOCAL, I envisioned a future for AAPIs that included equity and respect. Over time, we have made great progress that I am deeply proud of. I know that Dahni will continue to build upon our momentum."

Dahni arrives at AJSOCAL after serving as a strategic advisor, leadership coach and interim executive for a number of community impact organizations; including as COO for the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the East Bay Community Foundation and the Jewish Family and Community Services East Bay. She has served nonprofits in a variety of capacities as a partner member of Venture Leadership Collective – a network dedicated to greater equity and justice, contributing to the sector through frontline partnerships and executive support. She's also acted as COO for Emergix (dba Agentic Foundry), an AI start-up focused on health and wellness. For 20+ years prior, Dahni was a key leader at City of Hope, a top 10 national nonprofit cancer center. There, Dahni was Senior VP of Organizational Transformation; she also previously served as Vice President & Chief Deputy General Counsel. Prior to City of Hope, she was a partner at Tuttle & Taylor, A Law Corp.

Dahni's Board appointments include The GroundTruth Project and the Los Angeles Conservation Corps. Her professional affiliations include the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, the Japanese American Bar Association, and she serves on the Advisory Council for Moving the Needle, a peer-led community of women executive leaders taking social action.

A magna cum laude graduate from Wellesley College, Dahni earned her B.A. in English with a Minor in Spanish, followed by her J.D. from Yale Law School.

About Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California

AJSOCAL is the nation's largest legal and civil rights organization for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs). Founded in 1983, AJSOCAL supports over 15,000 individuals and organizations annually. By offering free legal help, engaging in impact litigation, conducting crucial research, and advocating for policy change, AJSOCAL prioritizes the most vulnerable members of AAPI communities while fostering a robust advocacy for civil rights and social justice. Offices are in downtown Los Angeles and Orange County, with satellite offices in Sacramento, ensuring accessibility for all. www.ajsocal.org

