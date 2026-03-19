Nonprofit Launches Mobile App to Help Volunteers Support Older Adults, Veterans and Neighbors in Need

"For many older adults and neighbors facing physical limitations, even occasional outdoor help can support safety, dignity, and independence at home." — Brian Schwartz, founder of I Want To Mow Your Lawn Post this

For many older adults and neighbors facing physical limitations, keeping up with yard work can become more than a cosmetic issue — it can affect safety, dignity, and the ability to remain comfortably in their homes. I Want To Mow Your Lawn built MOW to help reduce friction around volunteer response and make local support easier to find and act on.

The app also includes a daily lawn-mowing puzzle game as a light engagement layer intended to help keep volunteers connected between service visits and reinforce the organization's broader mission of neighbor-to-neighbor support.

"MOW was built to make it easier for people to discover nearby need and step up in a practical way," said Brian Schwartz, founder of I Want To Mow Your Lawn. "When someone can no longer manage part of life at home on their own, even occasional help can make a meaningful difference."

Founded during the pandemic, I Want To Mow Your Lawn began as a grassroots effort to provide free lawn care relief to people who could no longer manage their yards on their own. What started as one person stepping in to help has since grown into a national volunteer network serving communities throughout the United States.

As seasonal demand rises heading into spring, the organization believes the launch of MOW can help make volunteer response more visible, organized, and actionable. By giving volunteers a clearer way to surface opportunities and better understand each request, the nonprofit hopes to strengthen local support in communities across the country.

"MOW is about building better infrastructure around volunteer action," Schwartz added. "The easier it becomes for someone to understand a nearby request and respond with confidence, the more likely it is that another yard gets served and another neighbor feels supported."

The app is now available for iPhone in the Apple App Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mow-a-daily-puzzle/id6759737825. An Android version is expected to follow.

For more information and a desktop preview, visit https://iwanttomowyourlawn.com/play.

About I Want To Mow Your Lawn

I Want To Mow Your Lawn is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that connects volunteers with older adults, veterans, and neighbors in need of free lawn care and outdoor help. Founded in 2020, the organization has grown into a nationwide volunteer network focused on providing temporary relief, strengthening communities, and making it easier for neighbors to support one another.

Media Contact

Brian Schwartz, I Want To Mow Your Lawn Inc., 1 8626666937, [email protected], https://iwanttomowyourlawn.com/

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SOURCE I Want To Mow Your Lawn Inc.