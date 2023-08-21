Nonprofit Organization Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Announces New CEO

"Those firsthand experiences and my life's work in the healthcare industry have prepared me for this moment and I'm eager to lead this organization forward," said Aimee Daily, Ph.D. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to welcome Aimee to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," said Barbara Joers, Children's Miracle Network Hospital's Board Chair and president and CEO of Gillette Children's in St. Paul, Minn. "Aimee's energy, intellectual curiosity and strategic acumen will guide us into a new era of raising critical funds to fulfill the most urgent needs of our member children's hospitals. Under her guidance, I'm confident we can make a bigger impact on local communities by supporting their children's healthcare needs."

Most recently, Daily served as the senior vice president and chief transformation officer at Memorial Health, a nonprofit healthcare organization in Central Illinois. She was key in developing relationships and leading innovation, both critical components of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals' core work and values. Under her leadership, Memorial Health was named the 2018 Best Organization in Leadership Development and earned the 2019 Learning Elite Gold Award. Daily holds a Ph.D. from Benedictine University.

"I'm honored to serve as the next president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," Daily said. "I have a deep appreciation for the impact children's hospitals have in their communities – both of my children, who are now adults, were born prematurely and received care at my local member hospital. Those firsthand experiences and my life's work in the healthcare industry have prepared me for this moment and I'm eager to lead this organization forward."

Daily joins the nonprofit as it celebrates its 40th anniversary and $8.5 billion raised and has its sights set on increasing its fundraising goals year over year. In 2022, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raised more than $421 million in partnership with local and national corporations through legacy events like Radiothon and signature programs engaging college and high school students, gamers and golfers. Those funds go to 170 local member hospitals that use them to meet the most urgent needs of kids in their communities — needs that continue to grow each year.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $8.5 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

Media Contact

Kristen McCloy, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, (801) 214-7400, [email protected], www.cmnhospitals.org

SOURCE Children's Miracle Network Hospitals