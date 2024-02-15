Nonprofit Organization to Award Funds for the Research of Pulmonary Hypertension

Team PHenomenal Hope (Team PH) seeks submissions for its PHenomenal Impact Fund for Global PH Research, marking the sixth consecutive year of funding innovative studies in pulmonary hypertension (PH)

WHEATON, IL, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Non-profit organization Team PHenomenal Hope (Team PH) is proud to award research funds for the sixth year in the field of pulmonary hypertension (PH). The organization will reward studies of novel concepts in PH with a potential to transform the field. Letters of intent (LOIs) will be accepted until Friday, March 8.

This year the award is focused on studies that will help expand access to care and improve clinical status. These topic areas were outlined at the PHenomenal Hope 2023 research symposium in Boston last December.

The fund, the PHenomenal Impact Fund for Global PH Research, was created by Team PH in 2019, and provides awards of $50,000 to investigators during a 12-month period. The awards are chosen by the organization's Research Award Steering Committee based on scientific merit, originality, feasibility, and/or clinical applicability to the diagnosis and treatment of people living with PH.

Team PH's goal is to continue advancing progress to improve treatments and work toward a cure for PH. Since 2019, the Team PH has received an abundance of diverse proposals from investigators worldwide. Most recently, Dr. Sue Gu of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus received the 2023 Team PH Research Award for her submission titled, "Sex Differences and the Impact of High Intensity Interval Training on Right Ventricular Metabolism in Pulmonary Hypertension."

Proposals must be deemed achievable within the one year time frame and within the noted fiscal allocation. Eligibility extends not only to the United States, but also to countries who have an established Team PHenomenal Hope presence, including Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, and South Africa. The award winner will be announced in May.

To learn more about eligibility, the timeline of the application process, and to apply, visit http://www.teamphgrants.org. For any questions please email [email protected] or call 877-646-4673 extension 104.

Media Contact

Katie Werner, Team PHenomenal Hope, 877-646-4673, [email protected], teamph.org

SOURCE Team PHenomenal Hope