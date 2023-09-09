Nonprofit Organizations Get Compatibility With Newest ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer With QB

QuickBooks and Quicken customers running a nonprofit organization can rest easy when utilizing the latest ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo to print on blank check stock. Tweet this

The feature benefits are listed below:

Print checks and stubs on blank stock in one step from QuickBooks desktop version, network version and online version.

Print checks with logo, signature and extra labels.

Support multiple accounts with no extra charge

To take advantage of this QuickBooks and Quicken printing feature, customers are required to install both ezCheckPrinting software and the virtual printer on the computer. New customers can download the trial version of ezCheckPrinting, online at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp and sample all of the software's features.

Customers can confirm compatibility that ezCheckprinting and virtual printer software is right for the company, without obligation before purchasing.

In addition to its new compatibility with Quickbooks 2023, ezCheckPrinting software also includes many more features that make check printing easier, faster and less costly for small businesses:

Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

Write an unlimited number of checks

Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

Customizable report features that are easy to use

Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, Quickbooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.

Starting at $99 per installation for the QuickBooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single user plus Virtual Printer), ezCheckPrinting prints professional checks for any size business. To learn more about this check writer software, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.

Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

halfpricesoft.com