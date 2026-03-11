Nonprofit PR Agency Rosica Communications Wins 2026 Mercury Award For Work With Education Leader Britebound

"Our program, which is centered on supporting Britebound's great work, is directly aligned with our experience in education, nonprofit PR, and elevating thought leadership for our mission-driven clients. We are proud to partner with this high-impact client." Post this

In 2025 alone, Rosica secured 160 earned media placements, including 90 influential outlets, generating more than 3.6 billion media impressions, not including online news release distribution. Coverage featured Britebound's leadership and proprietary research at the center of national conversations about Gen Z, trade careers, college ROI, skills-based hiring, and alternative education pathways.

Rosica developed a strategic media relations and thought leadership program focused on elevating Britebound's executive voices, publicizing proprietary research such as the Teen Research Survey, Launchpad Jobs Report, and Building Bridges Report, and leveraging timely national conversations around workforce trends and education reform.

As part of this program, Rosica secured a significant editorial opportunity for Britebound leadership to contribute twice-monthly articles to Forbes, one of the nation's most influential business publications. This non-paid contributor platform strengthens Britebound's credibility and sustained share of voice in national workforce discussions.

Rosica secured coverage in top-tier national outlets, including CNBC, USA Today, Fortune, Newsweek, TIME Magazine, Forbes, SHRM, The 74, Chronicle of Higher Education, and Fast Company, among many others. The breadth and consistency of coverage positioned Britebound as a trusted authority at the intersection of education and workforce readiness.

"Our program, which is centered on supporting Britebound's great work, is directly aligned with our experience in education, nonprofit PR, and elevating thought leadership for our mission-driven clients. We are proud to partner with this high-impact client," said Chris Rosica, President of Rosica Communications. "This award recognizes not only the scale of exposure generated for Britebound, but the strategic positioning behind it. Our team focused on elevating credible research, strengthening executive thought leadership, and ensuring the organization's voice is present in conversations that mattered most," he added.

The Mercury Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding achievement in public relations, communications, and marketing worldwide. This recognition underscores Rosica Communications' expertise in developing strategic PR programs for mission-focused organizations seeking to influence national dialogue and deliver measurable results. Rosica has received more than a dozen Mercury Awards over the years, including multiple top honors.

About Rosica Communications

Established in 1980, Rosica Communications specializes in nonprofit PR, education PR, healthcare PR, and animal health PR, building its clients' share of voice and thought leadership. Always focused on its client-partners' strategic objectives, the national agency's services include integrated marketing communications, media relations and storytelling, social media marketing, crisis communications, cause marketing, content development/marketing, and influencer marketing. Rosica Communications is the creator of the Thought Leadership Measurement MatrixTM, the most comprehensive PR tool available that uses a unique algorithm to evaluate more than 20 indicators of thought leadership performance. For more information about Rosica Communications and its award-winning PR and marketing services, visit www.rosica.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Wills, Rosica Communications, 1 919-497-2911, [email protected], www.rosica.com

SOURCE Rosica Communications