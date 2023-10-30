Nonprofit Senior Resource Hosts Certified Long-Term Care Educator During Long-Term Care Awareness Month; Elderwerks presents in-person, virtual presentation on Nov. 15

"Long-term care is defined as non-medical care needed due to chronic illness, conditions such as Alzheimer's, or care needed due to natural aging. Long-term planning includes many aspects of our lives from health and wellness to personal care when we need it most." Post this

Brandt, who will moderate the interactive presentation, is a CLTC® - Long-Term Care Certified, member of the MIT AgeLab Planning for Longevity Network, and founder of Brandt Financial Concepts, Inc.

Elderwerks President Jennifer Prell explained: "Long-term care is defined as non-medical care needed due to chronic illness, conditions such as Alzheimer's, or care needed due to natural aging. Long-term planning includes many aspects of our lives from health and wellness to personal care when we need it most. This presentation will examine these components and share why planning for all aspects of our lives is important."

During the presentation, Brandt will address topics of interest to unmarried partners such as partner discount eligibility, exclusionary language, and pre-existing conditions. She will also emphasize the importance of proactive planning before a crisis.

"In a recent study with family caregivers, nearly one-third said planning for long-term care was 'too hard to think about,' she explained. "But planning will be critically important to the physical, emotional, and financial health of loved ones, should care be needed. Otherwise, families will have no choice but to put their lives on hold and adopt the role of caregiver."

