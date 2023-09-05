Nonprofit Wellness Together selected as Pinterest Purpose Partner to Support Student Mental Health and Social Connection

Wellness Together, a California-based national 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, delivers on-campus mental health services for students and educators. Wellness Together is a leading force in the realm of youth mental health with a mission to prioritize student well-being and remove barriers to access.Wellness Together was selected as a Pinterest Purpose Partner for 2023, to support its exceptional work in promoting student well-being, fostering social connections, and reshaping the landscape of accessing mental health support.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Together, a California-based national 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, delivers on-campus mental health services for students and educators. Wellness Together is a leading force in the realm of youth mental health with a mission to prioritize student well-being and remove barriers to access.
Wellness Together was selected as a Pinterest Purpose Partner for 2023, to support its exceptional work in promoting student well-being, fostering social connections, and reshaping the landscape of accessing mental health support.
Mind Out Loud (MOL), a division of Wellness Together, is the youth-led mental health movement amplifying the voice of youth, empowering students (13+) to become advocates for mental wellness on their school campuses. The highlight of the year is the free MOL annual virtual event, bringing together renowned figures and influencers from various fields, including Platinum Hip Hop Artist Big Sean, NYT Bestselling Author Angie Thomas, Actor/Writer Tony Hale, California Senator Anthony Portantino, and Marvel's first queer Latina Author Gabby Rivera. The annual event is a powerful platform for youth from across North America, the UK, India, and beyond.
In partnership with the California Department of Education, the California Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission, and the San Diego County Office of Education, Wellness Together has developed Mind Out Loud (MOL) as a free year-round mental health advocacy program available to all middle and high school students (13+).
About Wellness Together
Wellness Together, Inc. is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in California. They deliver on-campus mental health services to students and educators, ensuring accessible support for all without any insurance requirements. Mind Out Loud (MOL), a division of Wellness Together, is a youth-led mental health movement empowering youth voices through free online programming, promoting mental health advocacy, decreasing mental health stigma, and equipping students with suicide prevention resources. To learn more, please visit wellnesstogether.org or mindoutloud.org.
