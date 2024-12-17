Nooh by Château La Coste, A Non-Alcoholic Wine from Provence, Celebrates National Debut at Art Basel Miami

"Nooh presents a non-alcoholic option that captures the essence of our vineyards with a chic profile that delights wine drinkers." Post this

It took years of trial and experimentation to perfect the winning flavors and style that set Nooh by La Coste apart. Originally developed from their celebrated Rosé d'une Nuit organic cuvée, Nooh sparkling and still wines are light and alcohol-free (made with just 3.5 grams of residual sugar). The winemaking team gently extracts the alcohol from the wine through advanced vacuum distillation techniques at controlled temperatures that preserve aromatic structure. The Provence origins of the wines are particularly pronounced in the rosés, with grapefruit and strawberry notes complemented by fresh aromas of lemon, jasmine and red berries.

Nooh by La Coste is available in Sparkling Rosé, Still Rosé, Sparkling White and Still White. The suggested retail price ranges from $35 to $45 per 750-ml bottle. For more information, including sampling opportunities and interviews with the Château La Coste team, please contact: Helen Gregory or Angie Perry. Photos for editorial use are available for download here.

Château La Coste is a luxury winery near Aix-en-Provence that spans 500 acres of pristine vineyards and a renowned art, hospitality and wellness destination. Founded in 1682 with a wine legacy that dates to Roman times, Château La Coste practices organic and biodynamic winemaking with a full range of classic varieties including Syrah, Cinsault, Grenache, Cabernet Sauvignon and Vermentino. The winery just launched Nooh by La Coste, a non-alcoholic sparkling and still wine collection that offers the purest expression of de-alcoholized wine from Provence. Inspired by fine wine, art and beautiful Provençal scenery, Château La Coste hosts visitors with guided tours, wine tastings, Michelin-star dining and a boutique hotel and spa. The sculpture park and galleries include world-renowned works by Tadao Ando, Damien Hirst, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Frank Gehry, Richard Serra and Bob Dylan.

