Nooh by Château La Coste, A Non-Alcoholic Wine from Provence, Celebrates National Debut at Art Basel Miami

Inspired by the fusion of art and wine, Nooh by La Coste offers the purest expression of non-alcoholic sparkling and still wines from Provence.
LE PUY-SAINTE-RÉPARADE, France, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provence winery Château La Coste has launched Nooh by La Coste, a luxury collection of non-alcoholic wines for those seeking the purest expression of de-alcoholized wine. Named Nooh (pronounced new) for "NO" and the French symbol "OH" for alcohol, the wines include sparkling and still rosé in the Provence tradition, as well as white sparkling and still bottlings. Château La Coste debuted Nooh at Art Basel Miami this December to celebrate the winery's profound ties to wine and the arts; founded in 1682, the estate encompasses an exquisite 500-acre organic and biodynamic vineyard and world-renowned works by Damien Hirst, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Frank Gehry, Richard Serra and Bob Dylan.
Château La Coste hosted the national launch of Nooh at Art Basel Miami with leading fashion publisher Daily Front Row and was delighted with the positive response. "Château La Coste has always challenged us to ask for more from wine, life and culture," shared Paddy McKillen, Owner of Château La Coste. "Our estates are planted to the classic varieties of Provence. Nooh presents a non-alcoholic option that captures the essence of our vineyards with a chic profile that delights wine drinkers. 100% Provence in style and inspiration, Nooh is a charming and festive wine designed for sharing in the true French spirit of joie de vivre."
It took years of trial and experimentation to perfect the winning flavors and style that set Nooh by La Coste apart. Originally developed from their celebrated Rosé d'une Nuit organic cuvée, Nooh sparkling and still wines are light and alcohol-free (made with just 3.5 grams of residual sugar). The winemaking team gently extracts the alcohol from the wine through advanced vacuum distillation techniques at controlled temperatures that preserve aromatic structure. The Provence origins of the wines are particularly pronounced in the rosés, with grapefruit and strawberry notes complemented by fresh aromas of lemon, jasmine and red berries.
Nooh by La Coste is available in Sparkling Rosé, Still Rosé, Sparkling White and Still White. The suggested retail price ranges from $35 to $45 per 750-ml bottle. For more information, including sampling opportunities and interviews with the Château La Coste team, please contact: Helen Gregory or Angie Perry. Photos for editorial use are available for download here.
About Nooh by Château La Coste
Château La Coste is a luxury winery near Aix-en-Provence that spans 500 acres of pristine vineyards and a renowned art, hospitality and wellness destination. Founded in 1682 with a wine legacy that dates to Roman times, Château La Coste practices organic and biodynamic winemaking with a full range of classic varieties including Syrah, Cinsault, Grenache, Cabernet Sauvignon and Vermentino. The winery just launched Nooh by La Coste, a non-alcoholic sparkling and still wine collection that offers the purest expression of de-alcoholized wine from Provence. Inspired by fine wine, art and beautiful Provençal scenery, Château La Coste hosts visitors with guided tours, wine tastings, Michelin-star dining and a boutique hotel and spa. The sculpture park and galleries include world-renowned works by Tadao Ando, Damien Hirst, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Frank Gehry, Richard Serra and Bob Dylan.
Media Contact
Helen Gregory, Château La Coste, 1 6466213559, [email protected], https://chateau-la-coste.com/en/
Angie Perry, Château La Coste, 1 7722043975, [email protected], https://chateau-la-coste.com/en/
SOURCE Château La Coste
