Noon Energy Expands Executive Team with Key Hires to Accelerate Business Growth in 2025

Noon Energy, a pioneer in ultra-long-duration energy storage, appoints Andrew Oh as COO and Aric Saunders as EVP to accelerate growth and scale its breakthrough renewable energy storage technology.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noon Energy, an emerging innovator in ultra-long-duration energy storage, today announced the appointment of Andrew Oh as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Aric Saunders as Executive Vice President (EVP), Commercialization. These strategic hires will enable Noon Energy to accelerate the scaling of its breakthrough storage technology and bring affordable, 24/7/365, resilient, and renewable energy to market.

With deep expertise in clean energy commercialization, business development, and financial strategy, both Oh and Saunders will play instrumental roles in accelerating Noon Energy's growth. Oh will focus on forging strategic alliances and driving financial strategy to secure key partnerships and funding opportunities. Saunders will lead market expansion efforts, leveraging his experience in scaling renewable energy solutions. Their immediate focus will include implementing a scale-up strategy to position Noon Energy as a leader in the ultra-long-duration energy storage market, which is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030.

Oh joins the team bringing over 20 years of experience in global energy markets, clean technology commercialization, and strategic partnerships. As former Chief Operating Officer at ReCarbon, Inc., he spearheaded market expansion strategies and secured over $50 million in funding. At OCI Solar Power, Oh led a public-private partnership with the City of San Antonio to develop an industrial park, attracting four equipment manufacturers and generating over $700 million in annual local economic impact.

"Energy storage is the critical missing piece in our renewable energy future, and Noon Energy's technology solves problems that no other solution can address. After two decades in the energy sector, I've never seen a company with this much potential to transform the grid," said Oh. "I'm excited to apply my expertise in scaling clean energy technologies to help Noon Energy bring its groundbreaking solutions to the market and accelerate the transition to a more sustainable energy system."

Saunders was most recently the Executive Vice President at Energizer Solar, where he led their expansion efforts throughout North America. He has an extensive background in product and market strategy, go-to-market strategy, and business model innovation. In his previous role at Electriq Power, he played a crucial role in launching energy storage products, securing a $200M contract with a Fortune 500 company, and developing a $300M fund for no-credit-check solar+storage PPAs, contributing to the company's successful IPO in 2023.

"The energy storage market is calling for solutions beyond what lithium-ion can provide for genuine grid resilience in the future," said Saunders. "Noon Energy's novel energy storage technology represents exactly what the market needs—helping meet the exponential demand for firm, clean power for data centers and critical infrastructure around the world. My role is to close the knowledge gap with utilities, lock in strategic early adopters, and establish the domestic supply chains that will allow us to dominate when the inevitable transition to reliable domestic energy demands ultra-long-duration storage in the very near future."

Chris Graves, CEO and co-founder of Noon Energy, added, "As the need for energy grows, cost-effective multi-day to seasonal storage is essential for bridging gaps in reliability. Having experienced leaders who understand the technical and commercial landscapes of energy storage is essential for us as we enter this next phase of growth. Their leadership will be instrumental in helping us to deploy Noon energy storage systems at scale."

For more information on Noon Energy, visit www.noon.energy.

About Noon Energy

Noon Energy is an ultra-long duration energy storage company that is developing novel solutions to solve the renewable energy intermittency problem, enabling a resilient, secure, and affordable energy future. Founded in 2018 by Chris Graves and Kalee Whitehouse, Noon Energy has developed a revolutionary battery technology for ultra-long duration energy storage of 100+ hours that stores energy using abundant materials, such as carbon and oxygen, instead of relatively scarce metals like lithium. Noon Energy has raised over $50 million in venture capital and government grants to date from Clean Energy Ventures, Prime Impact Fund, At One Ventures, Aramco Ventures, and others.

Media Contact

Sling & Stone, Noon Energy, 1 9176078905, [email protected], www.noon.energy.

SOURCE Noon Energy