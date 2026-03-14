Noon Whistle Brewing Unveils Botanical Taproom Concept at Naperville Location

New "Drink. Sip. Sprout" Taproom Experience To Begin at Noon Whistle Brew on Saturday, March 14.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noon Whistle Brewing Company today announced the official unveiling of its reimagined Naperville taproom, introducing a first-of-its-kind botanical concept to the Chicago-area craft beer scene. The new experience, anchored by the tagline "Drink. Sip. Sprout.," debuts this Saturday, March 14, with a grand opening launch party from 2–5 PM featuring live music, local food trucks local plant vendors. Admission is free and open to the public.

Formerly operating as a traditional beer tasting room, the Naperville location has been fully redesigned to be a space crafted specifically to help guests slow down, decompress, and reconnect. Plants featured throughout the taproom will also be available for purchase, allowing guests to bring a piece of that tranquility home.

The full lineup of Noon Whistle's craft beers will remain on draft. Complementing the beer selection, the taproom will also offer a variety of THC-CBD and CBD-infused sparkling water beverages (including Noon Whistle's own Pause Sparkling Water) designed to round out the botanical, wellness-focused experience.

"We wanted to create something that goes beyond just great beer. The Naperville taproom is now a place where people can genuinely feel less stressed about the world and more at ease — surrounded by nature, great music, and good company. 'Drink. Sip. Sprout.' says it all."

— Paul Kreiner, Head Brewmaster & Co-Owner, Noon Whistle Brewing Company

Noon Whistle Brewing's Naperville taproom is located at 1748 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, IL. The brewery's original Lombard location remains open at 800 E. Roosevelt Road, Lombard, IL. Both locations carry the full lineup of Noon Whistle beers on draft and in cans.

About Noon Whistle Brewing Company

Founded in the Chicago suburbs, Noon Whistle Brewing Company operates taprooms in Lombard and Naperville, Illinois. Known for inventive, approachable craft beers and a welcoming community atmosphere, Noon Whistle brews a wide range of styles year-round. For more information about Noon Whistle Brewing, visit noonwhistlebrewing.com. To learn more about our Pause Sparkling Water line, visit pausesparklingwater.com.

Media Contact

Cam Russo, Noon Whistle Brewing Co, 1 331-431-4882, [email protected], https://noonwhistlebrewing.com

SOURCE Noon Whistle Brewing Co