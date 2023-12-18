Noona's Noonchi Tours: Unveiling the Ultimate K-Drama Experience in South Korea

"The description of the tour exceeded all of my expectations. My first time in Korea was such a memorable one. Thanks to all who made it possible. I had so much fun meeting everyone, visiting K-drama locations, and trying new food. I will be back soon, Korea." Post this

A Grand Prize Giveaway

Noona's Noonchi Tours, in collaboration with Asia's leading Korean content streaming service provider Rakuten Viki, recently celebrated International K-Drama Day and surprised fans with a giveaway. Rakuten Viki selected one of Noona's Noonchi's single occupancy packages as the grand prize giveaway, recognizing the exceptional quality and uniqueness of the "Meet You in Korea" tour experience.

An All-Expense Paid Influencer Fellowship

Moreover, Noona's Noonchi is committed to fostering cultural exchange. Annually, the company offers 1-2 fellowships to influencers passionate about K-Dramas, K-Pop, and K-Culture in general, providing them with an all-expense-paid tour package to South Korea, further amplifying the global reach of Korean content.

A Growing Interest

Having expanded from two tours in 2023 to six in 2024, the overwhelming response showcases the growing fascination and demand for these exclusive K-Culture excursions. Notably, several first-time international travelers from the USA expressed interest, highlighting the tour's appeal to newcomers to overseas travel.

"The description of the tour exceeded all of my expectations. My first time in Korea was such a memorable one. Thanks to all who made it possible. I had so much fun meeting everyone, visiting K-drama locations, and trying new food. I will be back soon, Korea." One participant said. Participants hail predominantly from the USA and Canada, with growing interest from Australia, the UK, Europe, and Southeast Asia underscoring the universal magnetism of South Korean culture.

Noona's Noonchi proudly asserts its "Meet You in Korea" tours as unrivaled and truly one-of-a-kind, offering an immersive journey into the heart of K-Culture that surpasses all others in the industry.

For more information about Noona's Noonchi®, visit their website. For booking inquiries, visit Noona's Noonchi Tours.com.

About the Founder:

Jeanie Y. Chang is a global speaker, licensed clinician, executive coach, and Amazon bestselling author. Founder and CEO of Noona's Noonchi, LLC, she leads K-Culture tours and integrates mental health education with cultural exploration. Her upcoming book, "How K-Dramas Can Transform Your Life," published by Wiley debuts in May 2024, exploring mental health insights from K-Dramas.

Jeanie also serves as a subject matter expert on mental health, specializing in grief and trauma, for media outlets around the world. Balancing her career, she enjoys K-Dramas, kayaking, and traveling with her husband and four children.

