Noor Academy Launches New Curriculum to Transform Online Islamic Education for Kids

Noor Academy, a leading provider of online Quran, Arabic, and Islamic Studies education for kids, is excited to announce the official launch of its newly developed curriculum—designed to provide a more structured, engaging, and spiritually enriching learning experience for children ages 4–18.

HOUSTON, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Created by a team of qualified educators, child development specialists, and Al-Azhar-trained scholars, the new curriculum combines age-appropriate Islamic content with proven educational strategies to help students build a strong foundation in Quran memorization, Arabic language skills, and Islamic character (Tarbiya).