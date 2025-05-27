Noor Academy Launches New Curriculum to Transform Online Islamic Education for Kids

Noor Academy, a leading provider of online Quran, Arabic, and Islamic Studies education for kids, is excited to announce the official launch of its newly developed curriculum—designed to provide a more structured, engaging, and spiritually enriching learning experience for children ages 4–18.
HOUSTON, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Created by a team of qualified educators, child development specialists, and Al-Azhar-trained scholars, the new curriculum combines age-appropriate Islamic content with proven educational strategies to help students build a strong foundation in Quran memorization, Arabic language skills, and Islamic character (Tarbiya).
"We've spent years listening to parents, studying what works, and designing something that truly speaks to children growing up today," said Hedaya, Director of Education at Noor Academy. "This new curriculum makes it easier for kids to love learning Islam—and for parents to feel confident in their child's progress."
What's New in the Noor Academy Curriculum?
- Fresh, age-leveled learning tracks for Pre-K through high school
- Interactive Quran, Arabic, and Islamic Studies lessons that blend fun with deep meaning
- New focus on Tarbiya (manners, character, and Islamic identity)
- Live classes led by trained, kid-friendly teachers
- Parent dashboard for tracking class progress and student growth
With students in over 130 countries and growing, Noor Academy is committed to helping families raise children who are confident in their deen, skilled in Quran reading and memorization, and grounded in Islamic values.
To learn more or enroll in a course, visit: www.nooracademy.com
To read more about Noor's curriculum, visit: https://nooracademy.com/our-curriculum
Media Contact
Noor Academy Team, Noor Academy, 1 833-775-1300, [email protected], https://nooracademy.com
SOURCE Noor Academy
