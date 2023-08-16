Nora Mental Health Launches Franchise Development Program with Signing of a 31 Multi-Unit Development Agreement to Expand into the Western U.S.

"After meeting Dr. Hardy and the Nora Mental Health team, and working with Scott Nelowet, who took us from one location to a 31-unit deal, we quickly realized this was something we needed to bring to the Salt Lake Valley and western U.S.," said John Webb, Nora Mental Health area developer. Tweet this

"Nora Mental Health is exactly the kind of brand that will succeed out West because of its pioneering and innovative spirit, which is grounded in the idea that anyone should have access to quality mental health services," said John Webb, Nora Mental Health area developer. "My father and I are business partners on this venture, and we were attracted to the brand initially because mental health has always been important part of our family dynamic. After meeting Dr. Hardy and his team behind the concept, and working with Scott Nelowet, who took us from initial inquiry for one location to a 31-unit deal, we quickly realized this was something we immediately wanted to be a part of and bring to our home market in the Salt Lake Valley and western U.S."

From the time Nora Mental Health was founded in 2018, the pioneering Michigan-based group of clinics has worked tirelessly to de-stigmatize mental health while making it an essential part of people's daily lives. The cornerstone of Nora Mental Health is its commitment to creating a better path to mental health for all ages, both in-person and virtual, through easily booked and accessed individual and family therapy, couples counseling, psychiatric medication management, and other community-based mental health services. Moreover, Nora Mental Health provides clinic owners with the support, training, infrastructure, therapist recruitment, medical billing, electronic records, and a 24-hour live call center, among other services, so clinics are hyper-focused on patient care and less on clinic operations.

"It's amazing and humbling that John and Dennis are taking this next step with us and joining Nora Mental Health as our first franchisees and area developers," said Dr. Cullen Hardy, CEO and Founder of Nora Mental Health. "They have an acute sense of small business ownership, a passion for helping people, and a desire to improve their community. After several conversations and meetings with our team, it was clear that this was going to be a perfect fit. As we continue build our franchise business, we're fortunate that talented, multi-unit operators of John and Dennis' caliber with their experience across multiple business verticals, wanted to expand with our team."

This new development agreement, along with dozens in the pipeline, is a testament to the confidence that franchise owners have in the Nora Mental Health system. The traditional private practice model for therapists is outdated and unsustainable. Clinical training is often insufficient, and support for clinicians is inadequate. Insurance-dependent practices can't provide the necessary support, which exacerbates these issues. Nora Mental Health offers a franchise business opportunity that not only prioritizes top patient care but also supports well-trained and well-paid staff. Unlike traditional private practices, Nora Mental Health franchises are actual assets that can be passed on to future owners. Over the last year, Nora Mental Health has amplified its growth strategy and added experienced leadership and technology resources to ramp up growth. That investment is already coming to fruition with signing of this first multi-unit development agreement and additional franchise agreements already in the works.

"As a franchise development professional with years of experience, I've had the privilege of working across a variety of industry verticals, but nothing compares to the transformational power that owning a Nora Mental Health franchise can provide a community," said Scott Nelowet, vice president of franchise development. "From its unique and collaborative clinical model to its training, support, business coaching, site selection, and in-house marketing, Nora Mental Health is breaking down the barriers to accessible mental health and filling those gaps. I'm incredibly proud to have been able to help put together the first multi-unit deal for the brand, which will be the first of many more to come."

Nora Mental Health was founded in 2018 with one primary purpose: increase the accessibility of high-quality mental health services for individuals, couples, and families regardless of age or identity. Franchising since 2022, Nora Mental Health is now disrupting traditional clinical care creating better opportunities for growth and profitability. For more information about franchising with Nora Mental Health, visit noramentalhealth.com/franchise or email [email protected].

