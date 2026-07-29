NorCal Plastic Surgery Now Has Accredited Surgery Center

"Tiburon represents a natural expansion for our practice. QUAD A accreditation was the baseline requirement before we opened our doors. Our patients deserve a facility that meets the same standards they would expect anywhere we operate." Post this

QUAD A accreditation is one of the most rigorous certifications an outpatient surgical facility can earn. It is granted by the AAAHC only after an independent, on-site evaluation confirms that a facility meets strict national standards.

For patients, QUAD A accreditation means:

Verified safety standards. The facility has been independently inspected to meet or exceed the same safety requirements applied to hospital-based surgical settings.

Trained, credentialed staff. Every team member has met qualification benchmarks established by an external accrediting body.

Ongoing accountability. Facilities must maintain standards and submit to periodic review to retain accredited status.

Confidence before surgery. Patients can walk in knowing the environment where they receive care has been vetted by an independent third party.

Our New Location:

Opened in 2025, our beautiful new Tiburon office sits conveniently between San Francisco and Marin County. The addition of the accredited surgical suite gives patients the added benefit of both privacy and safety.

"Tiburon represents a natural expansion for our practice," said Dr. Rankin. "QUAD A accreditation was the baseline requirement before we opened our doors. Our patients deserve a facility that meets the same standards they would expect anywhere we operate."

About NorCal Plastic Surgery and Dr. Tim Rankin:

Named one of the Bay Area's Top Plastic Surgeons in 2025, Dr. Rankin has built a reputation for natural-looking results across a range of surgical and non-surgical treatments.

Dr. Rankin is widely considered one of the best facelift surgeons in Marin County and the Bay Area. He also specializes in mommy makeover, breast augmentation, and other medical spa treatments.

NorCal Plastic Surgery maintains a commitment to the highest surgical standards, with accredited facilities, board-certifications, and a staff that is dedicated to the highest quality patient care.

The Tiburon location is accepting new patients now. For more information about Dr. Rankin and NorCal Plastic Surgery, please visit norcalsurgery.com.

Media Contact

Tim Rankin, NorCal Plastic Surgery, 1 415-727-9666, [email protected], https://www.norcalsurgery.com/

SOURCE NorCal Plastic Surgery