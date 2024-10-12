Norck Enters the Custom CNC Tool Market with Baucor's New Range of Precision Tools

Norck has announced its entry into the CNC tool market through its brand, Baucor, introducing a new collection of precision CNC tools like end mills, taps, reamers, and drills. These tools are designed to meet the specific needs of industries such as aerospace, automotive, robotics, electronics, and medical devices. Operating out of Irvine, California, and Mannheim, Germany, Norck leverages its expertise in CNC machining, custom component manufacturing, and 3D printing to deliver high-quality, customizable solutions on a global scale. Baucor, known for its custom industrial and medical blades, is now expanding its offerings with this CNC tool range to support various manufacturing demands. Norck continues to focus on delivering tailored manufacturing solutions to its diverse clientele. For more information, visit norck.com and baucor.com.
IRVINE, Calif. and MANNHEIM, Germany, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Norck, a global leader in custom manufacturing and advanced engineering solutions, is excited to announce its entry into the custom CNC tool manufacturing market through its specialized brand, Baucor. The company is unveiling a comprehensive collection of custom CNC tools, including precision-engineered end mills, drills, taps, and reamers. These tools are designed to meet the stringent needs of high-demand industries like aerospace, automotive, robotics, electronics, energy, and medical devices.
Operating from Irvine, California, and Mannheim, Germany, Norck leverages its core offerings—precision CNC machining, custom component manufacturing, and 3D printing—to deliver advanced, customizable solutions globally. Baucor, traditionally known for its industrial and medical blades, now extends its expertise to custom CNC tools, reinforcing its commitment to supporting various manufacturing demands.
"This move into custom CNC tool manufacturing reflects our commitment to providing tailored solutions for our clients," said Faruk Guney, Director of Norck and Baucor. "With Baucor's custom CNC tools, we are well-equipped to offer solutions that are not only precise but also durable and adaptable for demanding manufacturing environments."
Norck's Core Services
Norck offers a comprehensive suite of engineering and manufacturing services, designed to meet the unique needs of various industries. With unmatched expertise in engineering, design, and consultation, Norck provides clients with tailored solutions that emphasize precision, quality, and innovation. Here's a quick overview of the key services Norck provides:
- Precision CNC Machining – Norck specializes in precision CNC machining, delivering components that meet exact specifications for complex projects, ensuring superior accuracy and consistency.
- Custom Component Manufacturing – From concept to production, Norck's custom component manufacturing service offers end-to-end support with bespoke solutions for specific project needs, all backed by expert consultation and design.
- 3D Printing – Norck's advanced 3D printing capabilities include rapid prototyping and customized production across a range of materials. The services feature Metal 3D Printing for durable, high-precision parts and HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) Printing, ideal for creating intricate and high-accuracy components.
- Assembly – Norck offers assembly services that integrate seamlessly with custom manufacturing, ensuring that complex assemblies are built with precision and accuracy.
- Sheet Metal Fabrication – Specializing in the design and production of sheet metal components, Norck delivers custom solutions for a variety of applications, ensuring durability and precise fit.
- Injection Molding – Norck provides injection molding services that support the creation of high-quality plastic parts, ideal for large-scale production and customized part designs.
Norck's Core Industries
Norck's manufacturing solutions cater to a diverse range of sectors. Here's a quick overview of key industries Norck serves:
- Aerospace – Delivering high-performance components for extreme conditions, Norck ensures precision and reliability for aerospace applications.
- Defense – Supporting mission-critical defense manufacturing, Norck provides durable, custom tools and parts.
- Robotics – Norck's custom tooling solutions enable advanced capabilities for automation, AI, and mechatronic systems.
- Automotive – Specializing in custom tooling for rapid prototyping and large-scale production, Norck meets evolving automotive industry demands.
- Electronics – Norck enhances electronics manufacturing with custom-made parts tailored to critical applications.
- Medical Devices – Norck's stringent quality standards ensure reliable manufacturing solutions for medical tools and life-saving devices.
For more information on additional industries, visit Norck's full overview at norck.com.
Baucor's new custom CNC tool offerings include:
- Custom End Mills – Precision end mills in configurations like ball nose and multi-flute for versatile milling applications, plus Corner Radius End Mills and T-Slot End Mills for specialized tasks.
- Custom Drills – Custom drills optimized for diverse applications, such as Center and Countersink Drills for chamfering and Auger, Forstner, and Masonry Drill Bits for specialized material needs.
- Custom Taps – High-quality taps for various threading needs, including Thread Forming and Pipe Taps for non-cutting and pipe threading applications.
- Custom Reamers – Offering a range of adjustable and carbide-tipped reamers, plus Chucking and Morse Taper Reamers for precision hole finishing.
Baucor's Industrial and Medical Blade Selections
In addition to CNC tools, Baucor continues to lead the market with its specialized blade solutions:
- Industrial Blades – Custom industrial blades, including circular slitter and packaging blades, designed for precise and durable cutting.
- Medical Blades – Surgical-grade blades used in orthopedics, cardiovascular surgery, and more, ensuring reliability and precision in medical procedures.
-
About Norck and Baucor
Norck operates from facilities in Irvine, California, and Mannheim, Germany, offering custom CNC tool manufacturing, CNC machining, and 3D printing services. With a focus on precision and quality, Norck remains committed to delivering innovative manufacturing solutions that meet the highest industry standards. To learn more about Norck, visit norck.com.
Baucor, Norck's trusted brand for industrial blades and CNC tools, continues to expand its global impact with custom manufacturing solutions designed to enhance performance across various industries. For more details on Baucor's offerings, visit baucor.com.
Media Contact
Ed Braun, NORCK INC - NORCK GMBH, 1 949 385 1502, [email protected], www.baucor.com
SOURCE NORCK INC - NORCK GMBH
Share this article