Nordent announces the introduction of OnPoint™ scalers and curettes. The new dental instruments feature UltraSteel™ technology tailored for dentists and hygienists

"We are excited to introduce OnPoint™ scalers and curettes to the market. These instruments represent the latest in metallurgy and cryogenic hardening, and we are confident that they will provide our clinicians with the performance and durability they need."

In addition to their superior performance, OnPoint™ scalers and curettes are also affordable for any office using American-made scalers and curettes, and they are customizable. The 9mm handle features Nordent's exclusive satin finish, and each instrument comes with two interchangeable color rings, one on each end. This allows the user to customize the instrument to personal preferences.

"We are excited to introduce OnPoint™ scalers and curettes to the market," said Chad Cochrane, Nordent Instrument President. "These instruments represent the latest in metallurgy and cryogenic hardening, and we are confident that they will provide our clinicians with the performance and durability they need."

OnPoint™ scalers and curettes are available now from Nordent authorized dealers. For more information, please visit www.nordent.com.

About Nordent Manufacturing

A passion for premium craftsmanship and industry-leading innovations has transformed Nordent over the last 50 years into the market leader you know today. Behind the sharpest name in dentistry is a team of trusted advisors dedicated to your success and ready to provide you with unbeatable support.

Media Contact

Jolene Parisio, Nordent Manufacturing Inc., 1 800.966.7336, [email protected], www.nordent.com

SOURCE Nordent Manufacturing Inc.