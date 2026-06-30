Nordian partners with Deciso to scale European cybersecurity innovation

The partnership will accelerate the development of OPNsense®, an open source firewall and router platform, while expanding Deciso's European designed, purpose built hardware ecosystem—reinforcing transparency and independence in the continent's cybersecurity landscape. Nordian, a leading European private equity firm with a long track record in nurturing technology-enabled companies that drive sustainable growth and societal impact, today announced a strategic investment in Deciso®, the Dutch company that created and maintains OPNsense, one of the world's most trusted open source security platforms.
MIDDELHARNIS, Netherlands, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --
The investment will enable Deciso to:
- Enable Sustainable Development and Future Growth of OPNsense
Provide dedicated resources for core feature enhancements, security hardening, and community driven innovation that ensure the platform's long term viability.
- Scale European Hardware Production
Accelerate the design, manufacturing and distribution of purpose built routers, firewalls and security appliances that run OPNsense natively.
- Strengthen Supply Chain Efficiency & Expand Production & Logistics
Invest in tooling, processes and capacity that enable scalable manufacturing and distribution to serve a larger customer base.
- Promote European Independence
Reduce reliance on non European vendors for critical security infrastructure, supporting the EU's strategy for digital sovereignty.
"Their commitment to open source and transparent development aligns perfectly with our mission to empower European ecosystems that prioritize privacy, security, and independence. This investment will help Deciso scale its hardware capabilities while keeping the codebase open, auditable and community driven." Says Linda Boender, Investment Director at Nordian
About Nordian
Nordian is a Dutch investment firm that builds sustainable growth of mid size companies together with entrepreneurial management teams. As an active, engaged shareholder, Nordian has a long track record in supporting high growth technology-enabled companies that deliver tangible value to society, while supporting management in realizing their ambitions in a socially responsible manner.
About Deciso®
Deciso, headquartered in Middelharnis, is a pioneer in creating innovative network security solutions and the brains behind the acclaimed OPNsense firewall platform. The company develops purpose built hardware that runs OPNsense, consistently breaking new ground in cybersecurity through a commitment to excellence and innovation. Its products are designed, engineered and manufactured in Europe, enabling businesses worldwide to safeguard and manage their digital infrastructure effectively. Deciso builds lasting relationships, aiming to create a safer, more connected digital world.
More information:
OPNsense®
Commercial: https://shop.opnsense.com
Documentation: https://docs.opnsense.org
Security https://docs.opnsense.org/security.html
Community https://opnsense.org
Deciso® https://www.deciso.com
For enterprise support, enhanced features and long-term stability, explore the OPNsense® Business Edition: https://shop.opnsense.com/product/opnsense-business-edition
Deciso® https://www.deciso.com
Nordian https://www.nordian.nl
Media Contact
Jos Schellevis, Deciso Group B.V., 31 187744020, [email protected], https://www.deciso.com
SOURCE Deciso B.V.
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