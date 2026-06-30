Nordian partners with Deciso to scale European cybersecurity innovation

"Nordian's investment will catalyze Deciso's growth," said CEO Jos Schellevis. "OPNsense has proven itself to be a secure, trusted platform. Expanding our European designed hardware portfolio lets us provide adaptable, resilient solutions that uphold our shared values of openness and independence." Post this

Enable Sustainable Development and Future Growth of OPNsense

Provide dedicated resources for core feature enhancements, security hardening, and community driven innovation that ensure the platform's long term viability.

Scale European Hardware Production

Accelerate the design, manufacturing and distribution of purpose built routers, firewalls and security appliances that run OPNsense natively.

Strengthen Supply Chain Efficiency & Expand Production & Logistics

Invest in tooling, processes and capacity that enable scalable manufacturing and distribution to serve a larger customer base.

Promote European Independence

Reduce reliance on non European vendors for critical security infrastructure, supporting the EU's strategy for digital sovereignty.

"Their commitment to open source and transparent development aligns perfectly with our mission to empower European ecosystems that prioritize privacy, security, and independence. This investment will help Deciso scale its hardware capabilities while keeping the codebase open, auditable and community driven." Says Linda Boender, Investment Director at Nordian

About Nordian

Nordian is a Dutch investment firm that builds sustainable growth of mid size companies together with entrepreneurial management teams. As an active, engaged shareholder, Nordian has a long track record in supporting high growth technology-enabled companies that deliver tangible value to society, while supporting management in realizing their ambitions in a socially responsible manner.

About Deciso®

Deciso, headquartered in Middelharnis, is a pioneer in creating innovative network security solutions and the brains behind the acclaimed OPNsense firewall platform. The company develops purpose built hardware that runs OPNsense, consistently breaking new ground in cybersecurity through a commitment to excellence and innovation. Its products are designed, engineered and manufactured in Europe, enabling businesses worldwide to safeguard and manage their digital infrastructure effectively. Deciso builds lasting relationships, aiming to create a safer, more connected digital world.

More information:

OPNsense®

Commercial: https://shop.opnsense.com

Documentation: https://docs.opnsense.org

Security https://docs.opnsense.org/security.html

Community https://opnsense.org

Deciso® https://www.deciso.com

For enterprise support, enhanced features and long-term stability, explore the OPNsense® Business Edition: https://shop.opnsense.com/product/opnsense-business-edition

Deciso® https://www.deciso.com

Nordian https://www.nordian.nl

Media Contact

Jos Schellevis, Deciso Group B.V., 31 187744020, [email protected], https://www.deciso.com

SOURCE Deciso B.V.