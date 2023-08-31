NordLayer's Martynas Paškauskas on Navigating the Future of Cybersecurity [DesignRush Spotlight]

The global cost of a data breach surged to $4.45 million in 2023. DesignRush interviewed an expert from NordLayer to examine the critical role of cybersecurity in an era of growing global connectivity.

MIAMI, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IBM's latest report revealed that the global average cost of a data breach this year was $4.45 million, increasing by 15% over the last three years. On the other hand, companies that used security AI and automation saved an average of $1.76 million compared to those that didn't.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, spoke with Martynas Paškauskas, Head of Web Engineering at NordLayer, to gain expert insights into setting the highest standards in cybersecurity and its role in the modern business landscape.

Interview highlights include:

How to navigate the constantly shifting digital landscape

The impact of AI on daily business operations

The role of cybersecurity in remote work settings

How NordLayer's customer support enhances cybersecurity

NordLayer's future plans and industry trends

Get to know these and more in the full Spotlight interview.

