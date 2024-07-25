Noritz expands water heating lineup with new Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater, fusing heat pump and electric water heating technologies for residential applications

Designed to use one-third the electricity of traditional residential electric water heaters, new product ensures dependable, efficient hot-water delivery.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noritz America, a leader in tankless water heaters and high-efficiency combination boilers, recently previewed its new, ENERGY STAR-certified Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater for residential domestic hot water applications.

Making its debut in Chicago at the 2024 AHR Expo in January, this newest addition to the Noritz offering consumes up to one-third of the electricity required by a standard residential electric water heater with a resistive element, yet maintains the same level of hot-water delivery. The "hybrid" designation denotes the inclusion of dual 4.5-kilowatt electric elements positioned at the top and bottom of the tank to provide backup water heating or accelerate recovery times when necessary.

Set for an official launch on July 1, the new Hybrid Electric Heat Pump unit efficiently transfers heat from air to water, resulting in substantial energy savings for consumers seeking to reduce their utility bills. The Hybrid Electric Heat Pump is eligible for government rebates of up to $3,000, the kind of incentive that has made heat pump installations so attractive for both contractors and homeowners.

Handling hot water temperatures ranging from 50°F to 160°F, the product will be available in four sizes, with the model numbers here indicating the gallon storage volumes: (NHP50, NHP65, NHP80, and NHP120). The 120-gallon model, still a rarity in today's market, is available by special order. UEF (Uniform Energy Factor) ratings range up to 3.48, highlighting its energy efficiency when compared to similar products in the market.

"At Noritz, our dedication to providing our customers with diverse water heating solutions drives our innovation," explains Jason Fleming, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Noritz America. "The introduction of the Hybrid Electric Heat Pump not only addresses recent market and regulatory shifts nationwide, but also offers a product designed to save energy, lower maintenance and operating expenses for customers, and streamline installations and servicing for contractors."

Key Features

Cement lining: The specially formulated cement lining of the unit's storage tank is designed to prevent the corrosive effects of hot water. By negating the need for a sacrificial anode rod, the lining all but eliminates maintenance requirements and the necessity for regular checks. (Neglecting to replace the anode rod can lead to premature tank failure in a conventional electric water heater.)

Five operating modes: The Hybrid Electric Heat Pump offers users five different ways to operate the unit, depending upon user demand and current conditions: hybrid (standard), electric only, heat pump only, super (for high-demand situations), and vacation.

First Hour Rating: The Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater's first hour ratings are 58 gallons (NHP50), 70 gallons (NHP65), 86 gallons (NHP80), and 105 (NHP120).

High-pressure rating: The unit has a pressure rating of 150 pounds per square inch (psi) WP and 300 psi TP. A temperature and pressure relief valve comes with the unit, pre-installed.

Warranties: The cement-lined tank and all parts are covered by ten years of protection, plus a one-year warranty on reasonable labor.

Approvals include AHRI, UL1995, CSA 22.2 No. 236, Low Lead.

