Noritz unveils upgraded commercial tankless water heater with higher efficiency and Bluetooth connectivity to speed installations

Other key enhancements for the new NCC199CDV Pro include a built-in performance metrics readout on the front panel, ability to connect up to six heaters, and common venting of up to 12 tankless units in a single application.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noritz America, as part of an ongoing program to enhance its entire product offering in 2025, recently introduced an upgraded version of its flagship commercial unit, the NCC199CDV Pro Condensing Tankless Water Heater. Engineered for a wide range of heavy-duty commercial applications, the new ENERGY STAR-rated NCC199 CDV Pro incorporates several new, installer- and end-user-friendly features, while retaining an industry-best, 10-year warranty on its dual stainless steel heat exchangers.

"The goal with these enhancements," explains Jason Fleming, Noritz Executive Vice President and General Manager, "is to make the NCC199CDV Pro an even more compelling choice for facility owners and managers looking for faster, reliable, worry-free hot-water delivery."

The six new features of the NCC199CDV Pro include:

Greater energy efficiency: The upgraded NCC199CDV Pro offers a Uniform Energy Factor (UEF) of 0.98, an improvement from the predecessor line's 0.96 UEF. That enhancement translates into even fewer harmful emissions from the product's high-efficiency condensing combustion process.

The NCC199CDV Pro is designed as an indoor unit with a power-vented air supply and exhaust for interior applications. However, a special conversion kit can quickly convert the unit to an outdoor system.

Btu/hour inputs range from a low of 12,800 to a high of 199,900, with flow rates from 0.4 to 11.1 gallons per minute. Up to 24 NCC199CDV Pro models can be installed together, creating a turndown ratio of nearly 375 to 1 to accommodate large commercial applications with fluctuating hot-water demands throughout the day.

Measuring 18.1 inches in width x 26.1 inches high x 11.8 inches deep, the new NCC199CDV Pro is somewhat smaller than its predecessor and, at 62 pounds, eight pounds lighter.

Beyond the 10 years of warranty protection for the unit's two stainless steel heat exchangers, the NCC199CDV Pro offers a five-year warranty on parts and one year for reasonable labor.

For more information on the new NCC199CDV Pro, visit: https://noritz.com/ncc199cdv-pro.

For high-resolution images of the new NCC199CDV Pro, visit: https://noritz.greenhousedigitalpr.com/ncc199cdv-pro/.

For more information on the full line of Noritz tankless water heating products, visit http://www.noritz.com.

NORITZ AMERICA CORPORATION, a subsidiary of Noritz Japan, has corporate offices in Fountain Valley, Calif., and Atlanta, offering a full line of tankless water heaters and high-efficiency combination boilers to meet the hot water demands of residential and commercial applications. Noritz supports its products with a national network of skilled representatives and employees committed to providing our communities the finest products and services by helping consumers live a more comfortable, efficient, and healthy lifestyle. For more information on Noritz America and the entire line of Noritz's ENERGY STAR® tankless water heaters, please call (877) 986-6748 or visit our website at http://www.noritz.com.

