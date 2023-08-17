Norlee, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital Group ("White Wolf") headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, announces the acquisition of Colwill Engineering.

Judd Kohn, Managing Director, and Head of Enterprise Lending Solutions, White Wolf Private Credit, added "We were thrilled to collaborate with Wally and his team to support this next phase of growth for The Norlee Group." Tweet this

Wally Budgell, President, and CEO of The Norlee Group relayed "With the addition of Colwill Engineering to the Norlee Group, our third acquisition in Florida in just over two years, we have the ability to service our client base anywhere in Florida. Once again, White Wolf has been a valued partner throughout the process. As we explore further strategic acquisition opportunities over the next few months, we are confident that Judd Kohn and the White Wolf team will continue to be key partners in our growth."

Judd Kohn, Managing Director, and Head of Enterprise Lending Solutions, White Wolf Private Credit, added "We were thrilled to collaborate with Wally and his team to support this next phase of growth for The Norlee Group. Colwill Engineering brings an impressive reputation to the Norlee platform as we continue our execution plan of building a leading electrical contracting and engineering firm in the United States."

About Norlee Group

Norlee is a highly regarded provider of electrical and specialty services focused on public works, industrial, commercial, underground, and multi-family projects across the US. Clients include all levels of government, general contractors, property developers, public and privately held corporations, and small businesses.

Norlee is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities in Southcentral/Southeastern US.

For further information, please visit: https://www.norleegroup.com/

About Colwill Engineering

Colwill is a premier Florida electrical, mechanical, technology and engineering contractor specializing in design-build commercial construction, large-scale multi-family projects, low-voltage services, and full-scale electrical and mechanical engineering. Colwill has a highly skilled team and many well-established clients throughout Florida.

For further information, please visit: https://www.colwillengineering.com/

About White Wolf Capital Group

White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on making direct and indirect investments in leading North American middle market companies.

White Wolf seeks private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and investments for growth. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense.

White Wolf also looks to invest with other private fund managers as a limited partner. In general, targeted investment candidates are North American focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market.

For further information, please visit https://www.whitewolfcapital.com.

White Wolf's office locations include Miami, Chicago, Montreal, and New York City.

Contact:

White Wolf Capital Group

Elie P. Azar, Chief Executive Officer

305-605-8888

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jonathan Satter, White Wolf Capital Group, 1 5618373100, [email protected], White Wolf Capital Group

SOURCE The Norlee Group