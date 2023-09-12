Norma Rrae releases 'Justyce Scales of the Otherly and Obscura'

Following an accident, Luci wakes up in a strange world with her mother missing, odd creatures and a need to complete three trials to return home, all while avoiding the darkness of Obscura

FORT ST. JOHN, BC, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Norma Rrae announces her return to the publishing scene with the release of "Justyce Scales of the Otherly and Obscura" (published by Archway Publishing). This is a coming of age story about a young girl who, following an accident, wakes up in a strange world with her mother missing, odd creatures and a need to complete three trials to return home, all while avoiding the darkness of Obscura.

Ever since Luci started experiencing daymares, she has relied on photography to discern reality from hallucination. That is why the new camera she receives for her sweet 16 birthday is perfect for the mother-daughter road trip to the hot spring. At least it was perfect until the camera was all she had left. A car accident leaves Luci stranded on a northern highway and her mother is missing.

Luci does not understand why her face was on the billboard. She knows that the fog is too thick to see anything, including the cliff edge where the car stopped. Her camera helps her navigate once more, but this time, she finds an eerily beautiful woman who propels Luci into a parallel world.

What she thought was the Rocky Mountains is now a strange world made of river sharks, Memegwaans, building-sized flowers, underwater houses, and a labyrinth. Now, Luci must navigate this new world to find her mother, complete three trials to open the exit and try to understand some darker secret before the foreboding plane of existence, Obscura, and a dehumanized woman dig their claws into her.

"My writing always has a streak of mental health issues in them. This one touches on daymares, a phenomenon of 'waking nightmares' and before I released this book, I did not realize how relevant it was until I had a reader approach me inquiring about what I thought of daymares. The story shows how Luci learn to accept herself for who she is and overcome her doubts by using a camera to snap photos of what she thinks could be a hallucination," Rrae says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Rrae answered, "Enjoyment! I like writing the adventure, the heroine going on a quest to find herself and help others learn about themselves as well. The heroine learns to overcome the fear of drowning in order to rescue her mother." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/814886-justyce-scales-of-the-otherly-and-obscura

"Justyce Scales of the Otherly and Obscura"

By Norma Rrae

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 262 pages | ISBN 9781665722827

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 262 pages | ISBN 9781665722810

E-Book | 262 pages | ISBN 9781665722803

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Norma Rrae is a writer, poet, mother, grandmother, puppy-mom, and art lover. She works at the local food bank doing what she does best- being kind. Her roots are in Alberta, she studied pharmacy in Vancouver, and now she lives in the backcountry of northern British Columbia, which is full of inspiration. Stories also stem from the wilderness in her home, composed of her husband, four dogs, a hedgehog, and, the wildest of all, three teenagers. Visit her website at notmewriting.com.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, [email protected], www.archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing