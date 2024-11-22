Norman Cooling Advocates for Smarter Investment in NATO in New Washington Times Article

Veteran military strategist Norman Cooling calls for binding defense commitments and strategic resource allocation.

HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizational strategist and executive leader Norman Cooling highlights the critical importance of strengthening NATO through equitable contributions and strategic investment by its member nations. In his latest article published in The Washington Times, Cooling calls for the U.S. to prioritize urging allies to boost their defense spending and focus those investments on capabilities that benefit the alliance as a whole.

Cooling's article, "Ensuring NATO's Return on Investment," underscores the necessity for NATO allies to increase their defense investments and channel those resources into capabilities that enhance the alliance's collective effectiveness.

While NATO has played a pivotal role in global security, Cooling argues that its continued strength depends on equitable contributions from all member nations. He highlights that investments should focus on critical defense capabilities that bolster collective readiness and operational effectiveness, rather than on expenditures that fail to deliver meaningful value to the alliance.

"Ensuring that every member invests in capabilities that advance NATO's shared security objectives is critical," said Cooling. "Binding defense capability targets for all allies are essential to maintaining a cohesive and robust alliance."

Cooling's analysis further emphasizes the need for NATO members to assume a greater share of the regional defense burden, allowing the U.S. to pivot its defense priorities toward the Indo-Pacific to counter global threats such as China's economic and military expansion.

Norman Cooling is the Founder and President of N.L. Cooling Strategic Consulting LLC, specializing in leadership development, organizational assessment, and process improvement. A former Brigadier General in the U.S. Marine Corps, Norm holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from High Point University and is an advocate for national security education. Based in High Point, North Carolina, with his wife Beth, he actively volunteers with organizations like Veterans Bridge Home and Semper Fi Fund, reflecting his lifelong commitment to service.

