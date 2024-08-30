Norman Cooling Recognized for Contributions to Scouting at the 2024 Friends of Scouting High Point Pathfinder Dinner

Norman Cooling was honored with a campership for his contributions to Scouting at a recent BSA event.

HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Old North State Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) honored Brigadier General (Ret.) Norman L. Cooling with a "campership" certificate at the 2024 Friends of Scouting High Point Pathfinder Dinner, held at the Willow Creek Country Club on August 14th. This distinguished award provides a scholarship for an underprivileged Scout to attend camp at the Cherokee Scout Reservation, furthering the Council's mission to support and empower youth through Scouting.

The Friends of Scouting dinner is an annual event dedicated to raising funds to support the BSA's mission, with contributions going toward programs and scholarships that make Scouting accessible to all youth, regardless of financial background.

As the keynote speaker for the evening, Brigadier General Cooling delivered an inspiring address on the pivotal role that Scouting plays in developing national leadership. Drawing from his extensive military career and personal experience with Scouting, he highlighted how the principles learned in Scouting—such as integrity, service, and perseverance—are foundational to creating strong leaders for the future. His remarks underscored the enduring impact of Scouting on individuals and the nation.

"Scouting was a true blessing to me. It gave me my first exposure to leadership and instilled a passion for our country and for leading that eventually led to a 33-year career in the Marine Corps," says Cooling. "Scouting reinforced what I learned in my American civics, government, and history classes. It taught me that pride in — and service to — one's country are civic responsibilities."

Norman Cooling founded N.L. Cooling Strategic Consulting LLC where he serves as President. A man of faith and usher for Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, he lives with his wife, Beth, in High Point, North Carolina. Norm is an active volunteer, serving as a Group Leader for Enduring Gratitude since 2019 and volunteering with the Semper Fi Fund. He serves on the Board of Directors for the American Heroes for North Carolina, and he enjoys trap and skeet shooting.

To learn more about the Friends of Scouting in the Old North State Council and how to support their mission, please visit their websites at https://www.oldnorthstatebsa.org/ or https://onsc.ihub.app/contact.

For more news and information on Norman L. Cooling, you can visit his LinkedIn profile.

