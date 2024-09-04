Norman Regional Health System Joins Forces with SE Healthcare to Combat Burnout

"This partnership is a significant step forward in our commitment to support our healthcare professionals and ensure they have the resources they need to thrive both professionally and personally." - Brittni McGill, Chief Nursing Officer of Norman Regional Health System Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with SE Healthcare to bring their Burnout Prevention Program to our Healers. After piloting the program, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many of our employees appreciating the flexibility and customizability of the tools. This partnership is a significant step forward in our commitment to support our healthcare professionals and ensure they have the resources they need to thrive both professionally and personally."

The SE Healthcare Burnout Prevention Program offers a holistic, web-based platform designed to address both organizational and individual factors contributing to burnout. The program has demonstrated effectiveness in reducing burnout levels and promoting a healthier work environment, which is essential for maintaining high standards of patient care and operational efficiency.

Greg Coticchia, CEO of SE Healthcare, highlighted the importance of this partnership:

"The well-being of the Healers at Norman is crucial not only for their own health but also for the quality of patient care. Our partnership with Norman Regional Health System is a testament to our commitment to tackling burnout head-on. By providing tools and strategies that support employee wellness, we are helping to create a more sustainable and effective healthcare environment. We are excited to work with Norman Regional and support their vision of enhancing community health and well-being."

SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program is backed by compelling metrics that underscore its impact:

35% Reduction in Highest Level of Burnout: The program has successfully reduced the most severe burnout levels among participants.

52% Reported Reduced Burnout: Over half of participants using the program have experienced a significant decrease in burnout symptoms.

86% Utilization Rate: A vast majority of program participants are actively using the provided strategies both at work and at home, showcasing the program's practicality and effectiveness.

Reduction in Turnover: Participating hospitals have seen a noticeable decrease in turnover, translating to substantial cost savings and improved continuity of care.

Improved Patient Outcomes: Enhanced clinician well-being directly contributes to better patient care, as evidenced by higher patient satisfaction scores and fewer medical errors.

The SE Healthcare Enrichment Center, which boasts over 300 microlearning sessions, will be an integral part of this program. These contributions will enrich the resources available to medical professionals, providing valuable insights and practical strategies for managing stress and preventing burnout. Currently, the Enrichment Center includes 96 CME credits and 138 microlearning modules for physicians, and 88 contact hour credits and 93 microlearning modules for nurses.

SE Healthcare's partnerships with organizations like the American Nurses Association and American Association of Family Practitioners have further expanded the program's reach. In just one year, over 10,000 ANA members have engaged in the program, more than 22,000 CNE credits have been issued, and nearly 50,000 microlearning sessions have been completed.

SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Platform

Patented Innovation in Burnout Reduction:

SE Healthcare's cutting-edge burnout platform is powered by pending patents, designed to revolutionize how medical professionals manage stress and burnout. Its advanced methods analyze and reduce burnout by understanding each clinician's baseline stress levels and delivering personalized, actionable data and targeted content to help them effectively manage their stress.

Tailored Insights for Individual Healthcare Professionals:

The platform goes beyond general stress management by offering tailored insights and resources directly to healthcare professionals. This personalized approach ensures each professional receives the support they need to maintain their well-being and perform at their best.

Comprehensive Data for Organizational Leadership:

SE Healthcare's patented system also empowers organizational leaders with detailed group data at various levels, from unit-specific insights to organization-wide reports. These insights help leaders understand stress and burnout trends over time, allowing for proactive adjustments to strategies and resources.

Real-Time Monitoring and Adaptive Support:

With regular check-ins, the system continuously monitors clinicians' stress levels, providing real-time data that evolves with their needs. This dynamic approach ensures that actionable data and content are always relevant, addressing current challenges and promoting long-term well-being.

About SE Healthcare: SE Healthcare is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals through innovative tools and strategies aimed at enhancing well-being and fostering a positive work environment. Our solutions are designed to improve retention, wellness, and patient outcomes, addressing the root causes of burnout and the pressures of the healthcare environment. With a focus on evidence-based programs and continuous improvement, SE Healthcare is at the forefront of creating a healthier, more efficient healthcare system.

About Norman Regional Health System: Norman Regional Health System is a multi-campus system that serves the health and wellness needs of communities throughout south central Oklahoma. Operated by the Norman Regional Hospital Authority, NRHS is committed to providing exceptional healthcare services and improving the overall well-being of its regional communities.

Media Contact

Jillian Tice, SE Healthcare, 1 843-414-5090, [email protected], https://www.sehealthcaresolutions.com/

SOURCE SE Healthcare