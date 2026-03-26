NORMAN'S Florida Kitchen Hires New Private Dining and Events Director

"I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and innovation of Norman's while creating memorable, high quality experiences for our guests." stated Ms. Wood. Post this

"Having built my career with a strong focus on luxury guest experiences and high-touch service, I am excited to continue my professional journey as I join Norman's as Director of Private Dining and Events. This opportunity allows me to bring my experience in event planning and guest relations to a renowned culinary destination known for its elevated dining experience and commitment to excellence. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and innovation of Norman's while creating memorable, high quality experiences for our guests." stated Ms. Wood.

Norman's has been recognized for their warm hospitality, refined cuisine, and celebrated for their execution of customized private events. Private dining helps guests connect, makes life-long memories, and enhances any special occasion and celebration. Whether you have a business dinner, attending a conference in Orlando, or celebrating a joyous event, Carly is ready to help you discover which private dining spaces best fit your event.

Media Contact

Palma Frable, Norman's Florida Kitchen, 1 321-754-1025, [email protected], https://www.normans.com/

Carly Wood, Norman's Florida Kitchen, 1 321-754-1025, [email protected], https://www.normans.com/

SOURCE Norman's Florida Kitchen