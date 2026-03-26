NORMAN'S Florida Kitchen Hires New Private Dining and Events Director

NORMAN'S Continues their Focus of Providing Memorable Fine Dining Experiences at their Orlando Restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Norman's Florida Kitchen, the fine dining restaurant founded by James Beard award-winning Chef Norman Van Aken, recently introduced Carly Wood as the new Director of Private Dining and Events. In her new role, Wood will work alongside the Norman's leadership team to continue the focus of providing world-class dining and events at the Orlando restaurant.
"Carly brings a deep understanding of luxury clientele, and a passion for creating refined, memorable experiences. That foundation has shaped her approach to private dining and events, where personalization, aesthetic, and hospitality are key." said Manny Belete, Norman's Operations Director. "In her new role Wood will continue to focus on expanding the private dining segment of the business, while working closely with our internal team to execute high-quality events." further stated Belete.
"Having built my career with a strong focus on luxury guest experiences and high-touch service, I am excited to continue my professional journey as I join Norman's as Director of Private Dining and Events. This opportunity allows me to bring my experience in event planning and guest relations to a renowned culinary destination known for its elevated dining experience and commitment to excellence. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and innovation of Norman's while creating memorable, high quality experiences for our guests." stated Ms. Wood.
Norman's has been recognized for their warm hospitality, refined cuisine, and celebrated for their execution of customized private events. Private dining helps guests connect, makes life-long memories, and enhances any special occasion and celebration. Whether you have a business dinner, attending a conference in Orlando, or celebrating a joyous event, Carly is ready to help you discover which private dining spaces best fit your event.
Media Contact
Palma Frable, Norman's Florida Kitchen, 1 321-754-1025, [email protected], https://www.normans.com/
Carly Wood, Norman's Florida Kitchen, 1 321-754-1025, [email protected], https://www.normans.com/
SOURCE Norman's Florida Kitchen
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