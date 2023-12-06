Norman's Hallmark Highlights Top-selling Holiday Gifts - So Far - for 2023

Festive Lanterns, Keepsake Ornaments Among Customer Favorites

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The season of giving is upon us and Norman's Hallmark — an employee-owned company and the nation's largest independent owner of Gold Crown Hallmark stores — is ready to help spread more "merry." With holiday shopping well underway, the card and specialty gift retailer has compiled a list of its top-selling gifts – so far – with plenty of ideas for every taste and budget.

"A one-stop shop for gift-giving, Norman's Hallmark has everything shoppers need to make the holiday complete," said Kim Dunn, Norman's marketing director. "Our customer favorites this year are sure to appeal to any recipient, from co-workers and neighbors to family members, teachers and your BFF."

The top-selling gifts – so far – at Norman's Hallmark this holiday season include:

Pickleball, Anyone? Pickleball is sweeping the nation and Norman's makes it easy to shop for anyone who is passionate about this fast-growing sport. Serve up some fun for the pickler in your life with gifts ranging from game sets, Tervis water bottles, picture frames and mugs to comfy lounge pants, t-shirts, slippers and more. (Retail prices vary)

Sparkles of Joy. Holiday lanterns are sure to bring a little cheer to any recipient. Designed like a snow globe with LED lights, swirling glitter and water inside, these festive battery-operated accents will be enjoyed for years to come. Choose from themes such as snowmen, cardinals and nativity scenes, to name a few. (Retail prices vary)

A Seasonal Mainstay. Hallmark is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Keepsake Ornaments in 2023. Norman's Hallmark offers more than 300 brand-new ornaments annually, and this year's product line features ornaments that celebrate life's major occasions to fan favorites that symbolize the biggest fictional characters and best cultural moments. Or commemorate this milestone year with a special collection of 50th anniversary ornaments. (Retail prices vary)

Norman's offers a complete line of Hallmark products, cards for every occasion and Keepsake Ornaments, along with a diverse merchandise selection for gift giving and the home that includes fashion apparel and accessories, books, stationery, games, home décor, specialty candy and gourmet foods. The company maintains thriving supplier partnerships with household-name brands like Squishmallows, Vera Bradley, Yankee Candle, Life is Good, Scout Bags, Willow Tree, Mud Pie, David Bradley Chocolatier, Stonewall Kitchen, and BOGG Bags, among many others.

Norman's Hallmark currently operates 75 locations. With roots dating back over 80 years, Norman's Hallmark has grown from a single retail store in Trenton, N.J., to a leading force in the social expression industry. The Newtown, Pa.-based company continues to grow its brick-and-mortar footprint throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and in recent years expanded into Delaware and northern Maryland; it also maintains a strong ecommerce presence.

