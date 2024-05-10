Norman's Hallmark Shares Top 2024 Mother's Day Gift Ideas

"Mother's Day is the perfect time to say, 'thank you' for all that moms do and celebrate the relationships we have with the mother figures in our lives. From practical to sentimental, our stores have something for everyone." - Howard Henschel, Norman's Hallmark president and chief executive officer Post this

Norman's Hallmark has curated its favorite Mother's Day gift ideas. All items are available while supplies last; selections vary by store location.

Heartfelt Greetings. Mother's Day is the third-largest card-sending holiday in the United States, with 113 million cards exchanged annually. Norman's Hallmark's collection of Mother's Day greeting cards completes every gift-giving moment, and offers something for every relationship.

Seasonal Scent-sations. Candles are a classic best-seller at Norman's Hallmark. Yankee Candle's original and signature large jars are currently on special promotion at "2 for $40." This limited-time offer makes it even easier to gift mom her favorite Spring fragrance.

The Great Outdoors. Floral gloves and gardening totes in assorted patterns and colors will appeal to any gardener, while Mr. Bird seed and nut wreaths and birdhouses are perfect for avid birdwatchers. Transform any backyard into a serene escape with accessories such as windchimes, Evergreen-branded seasonal solar globes, garden flags and more. (Retail prices vary)

A Shore Bet. Summer is upon us, and Norman's has plenty of options to make life easier for beachgoers, weekend warriors and moms on the go. Choose from the ever-popular BOGG Bags, Scout travel and cooler bags, or leakproof Owala water bottles. No gift-giving occasion would be complete without mentioning Vera Bradley's timeless products which include totes, crossbodies, wallets, blankets and more. (Retail prices vary; Vera Bradley products are not available at Norman's Harrisburg, Pa. store).

Feeling Sentimental. Willow Tree figurines are a meaningful gift for both the giver and receiver, capturing love and emotion during important milestones in every mother's life. Shoppers also can choose from a wide selection of photo frames and mugs featuring the words Mom, Grandmom, Godmother, Aunt and/or Nana – names that are most popular with customers. (Retail prices vary)

Norman's offers a complete line of Hallmark products, cards for every occasion and Keepsake Ornaments, along with a diverse merchandise selection for gift giving and the home that includes fashion apparel and accessories, books, stationery, games, home décor, specialty candy and gourmet foods. The company maintains thriving supplier partnerships with household-name brands like Squishmallows, Vera Bradley, Yankee Candle, Life is Good, Scout Bags, Willow Tree, Owala, David Bradley Chocolatier, Stonewall Kitchen, and BOGG Bags, amongst many others.

Norman's Hallmark currently operates 75 locations. With roots dating back 85 years, the employee-owned (ESOP) company has grown from a single retail store in Trenton, N.J., to a leading force in the social expression industry. The Newtown, Pa.-based company continues to grow its brick-and-mortar footprint throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and in recent years expanded into Delaware and northern Maryland; it also maintains a strong ecommerce presence. Norman's is the honored recipient of the prestigious "Retailer of the Century" award from Gifts and Decorative Accessories, a leading industry trade publication.

