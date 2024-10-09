Norms Partners With CRMBC To Prioritize Employee Well-Being Through Self-Insurance Solutions

California Restaurant Mutual Benefit Corporation (CRMBC) is pleased to announce that the iconic Southern Californian diner chain NORMS Restaurants has officially joined its self-insured workers' compensation group. This partnership reflects NORMS' longstanding dedication to the well-being of its 1,300 employee's safety and workers' compensation management.

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Restaurant Mutual Benefit Corporation (CRMBC) is pleased to announce that the iconic Southern Californian diner chain NORMS Restaurants has officially joined its self-insured workers' compensation group. This partnership reflects NORMS' longstanding dedication to the well-being of its 1,300 employee's safety and workers' compensation management.

NORMS is celebrating the restaurant group's 75th anniversary this fall, and over the years, it has continuously evolved to seize opportunities that best support the future of its restaurants. Traditionally, NORMS had relied on conventional insurance, but rising costs and limited proactive claims management led to a search for alternatives. Financially, collaborating with CRMBC is estimated to save NORMS $150,000 in its first year.

"CRMBC's proactive approach to loss prevention and claims management is a game changer. It's not just about reacting to incidents but preventing them," shared Judy Lewis, CFO of NORMS. "This shift will help us control costs and create a safer environment for our employees."

"NORMS' commitment to safety, innovation, and growth aligns perfectly with our values at CRMBC," reflected Kaya Stanley, CEO of CRMBC. "We are thrilled to have them join our community of restaurant operators and look forward to supporting their goals through our specialized workers' compensation strategies."

NORMS' partnership with CRMBC reflects a growing trend among restaurant operators looking for greater control, transparency, and long-term cost savings in managing workers' compensation. CRMBC's proven track record of reducing costs and enhancing employee safety ensures a promising future for both organizations.

About CRMBC

CRMBC is a California Self-Insured Group (SIG) formed by restaurant owners for restaurant owners. Choosing to opt out of commercial insurance that uses premiums to boost their substantial profits and overhead, CRMBC is a group of business-savvy restaurant owners who joined forces to self-insure their work comp for sustainable cost savings.

About Norms

Since opening in 1949, NORMS has helped usher in a new era of casual family dining in Southern California by delivering on its promise of "great food, great service, and great value." Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night dining, NORMS is known for its friendly service and welcoming environment, iconic design, and fresh, quality meals at affordable prices. Today, NORMS fans span across generations, and as the brand continues to grow beyond its 23 locations in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties, NORMS remains the place "Where Life Happens." For more information about NORMS, please visit NORMS.com.

