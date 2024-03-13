Norris Lake Project Celebrates 15 Years of Conservation Stewardship and Community Service

Participating in these efforts is not just about making the environment healthier, but also about fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility for our natural heritage. Post this

Over the past decade and a half, NLP has removed more than a million pounds of trash from the sprawling reservoir, its shores and feeder streams.

Fortunately, and in no small part due to NLP's enduring labors of ecological love, the year-to-year mass of man-made debris removed from the waters and surrounding lands of Norris Lake has been declining. NLP members plan to encourage that prideworthy trend by remaining steadfast in their mission of maintaining Norris Lake's gleaming reputation as a picturesque multi-use gem of the Tennessee River Valley's 9 Lakes Region for generations to come.

Initially formed to address litter concerns impacting tourism across the East Tennessee counties of Anderson, Union, Campbell, Claiborne and Grainger, the NLP has evolved into a multifaceted organization dedicated to environmental education, community engagement and a multitude of conservation initiatives.

In addition to organizing two large-scale clean-up events annually, the NLP facilitates student learning programs, maintains the Norris Area Trail System, and most recently has begun managing roadside cleanup efforts and improving interpretive features along the historic Norris Freeway, which was designated a National Scenic Byway in 2021.

"The dedicated volunteers of the Norris Lake Project have a rich history of investing their time and efforts to enhance our Norris Lake communities," said Julie Graham, executive director for the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council. "Their hard work not only showcases the value of our recreational areas, but also ensures their preservation."

On March 23, the NLP volunteers will embark on their annual 5 County Clean-up.

Through strategic partnerships and logistical coordination with local homeowner associations, student groups, civic organizations, Keep America Beautiful affiliates and marinas, the NLP's day-long springtime beautification event is dedicated to putting a serious and immediate dent in unsightly, damaging and potentially dangerous garbage that's accumulated in the watershed over the previous twelve months.

Operating as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Norris Lake Project is fueled purely by the dedication and commitment of its members and supporters. With no paid staff or board, the NLP relies on generous contributions from like-minded citizens and marina businesses, as well as Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee Valley Authority, which supports conservation and shoreline cleanup efforts throughout the great river basin by providing resources for trash bags, gloves, litter grabbers and dumpster rentals.

As the Volunteer State, Tennessee prides itself on collaborative engagement, cooperative commitment and community teamwork. The activities of the Norris Lake Project exemplify the spirit of volunteerism and serve as a beacon of leadership for preserving the scenic landscapes and invaluable aquatic habitats of East Tennessee and beyond.

"Participating in these efforts is not just about making the environment healthier, but also about fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility for our natural heritage," said Graham. "From the legacy of the Civilian Conservation Corps building Norris Dam during the Great Depression to the creation of our beloved parks, heritage sites and trails, community volunteers continue to uphold and protect these cherished spaces. Sustaining these treasures demands ongoing commitment and passion."

Media Contact

Julie Graham, TRV Stewardship Council, 8655850811, [email protected], https://www.trvstewardshipcouncil.org

SOURCE TRV Stewardship Council