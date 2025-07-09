Norstella Appoints Kris Joshi as Chief Executive Officer

Norstella, a leading global provider of pharma intelligence solutions, has appointed health-tech leader Kris Joshi as the company's new CEO. Previous CEO Mike Gallup will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health-tech leader brings 25 years of experience in data and healthcare to the role.

"What drew me to Norstella is its bold mission, exceptional team and commitment to harnessing AI to reshape the future of life sciences clinical development and commercialization," Joshi said. "We have the opportunity to help our customers significantly accelerate innovation in the life sciences industry and improve access to groundbreaking therapies for patients by connecting insights across the value chain—and Norstella is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation. I'm honored to help guide this company to its full potential."

Joshi holds a Ph.D. in Physics from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and a BS in Mathematics from Caltech, and his career spans consulting, product management, business development and general management. Most recently, Joshi served as the CEO of Optum's $3 billion Software, Network and Data business serving clients across payers, providers and life sciences companies. Previously, he held Executive Vice President roles at Change Healthcare, where he led a broad portfolio of cloud-based network and software solutions. He has also held senior roles at Oracle, IBM and McKinsey & Company.

Throughout his career, Joshi has maintained a passion for global health and believes in driving change through entrepreneurship. He has invested in developing creative solutions to some of the world's most persistent health challenges and is an advocate for an AI-first approach to innovation and enterprise transformation.

"I can't think of a more fitting CEO for this next phase of Norstella's growth," said outgoing CEO Mike Gallup. "Kris brings sharp insight and a deep understanding of data to the table. And most importantly, he believes in this mission and the company that we've built."

As CEO, Joshi will be responsible for leading the brands that make up Norstella—Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo and The Dedham Group—along with the company's groundbreaking integrated data asset, NorstellaLinQ.

"We're deeply grateful to Mike for his vision of bringing Norstella to life—and his dedication to helping lifesaving therapies get to patients in need. Mike will remain focused on this mission in his capacity as Executive Chairman," said Norstella board member Fred Hassan. "And now, we're thrilled to welcome Kris, a truly purpose-driven leader who is eager to make a lasting, positive impact on healthcare and patient lives."

About Norstella

Our mission is simple: to smooth the path to lifesaving therapies for patients and providers. Norstella consists of prominent pharmaceutical solutions providers that have joined forces to offer a full range of consultancy services and solutions. Through its brands—Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo and The Dedham Group—Norstella supports biopharma companies in making smarter, faster decisions across the drug development and commercialization lifecycle. For more information visit Norstella and follow us on LinkedIn.

