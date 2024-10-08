Norstella Introduces NorstellaLinQ, the Biopharma Industry's First Fully Integrated Data Asset

NorstellaLinQ integrates 74 billion connected data points, paving the way for breakthroughs in drug development and commercialization. This groundbreaking solution helps global pharmaceutical and life sciences companies bring lifesaving treatments to the patients who need them.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Norstella unveiled NorstellaLinQ, the biopharma industry's first and only fully integrated data asset combining both real-world data (RWD) — including open and closed claims, lab results and structured and unstructured electronic medical records (EMR) — with Norstella's proprietary forecasting, clinical, regulatory, payer, coverage and commercial intelligence data.

Bringing a new drug to market can cost billions of dollars, and the pathway to successfully developing treatments is long, expensive and complex. Norstella has a proven track record helping all of the major global pharmaceutical and life sciences companies navigate that path and bring lifesaving treatments to the patients who need them. With this groundbreaking solution, NorstellaLinQ is harnessing the power of its brands across the pharma pipeline — Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo, and The Dedham Group — for the first time. By bringing these brands together, Norstella is igniting the innovation needed by hundreds of companies to develop thousands of drugs and gain unparalleled access to the most comprehensive and connected dataset, driving sharper decision making and fueling powerful strategic initiatives.

In a recent Norstella survey of more than 100 pharma executives, nearly half of all respondents cited data integration and cleanliness as the number one hurdle to adopting new technologies. NorstellaLinQ solves these challenges by providing unparalleled data and insights to help clients strengthen their drug development strategy, accelerate and fine-tune decisions that drive next best actions, and precisely target the actions that drive success across the product lifecycle.

"NorstellaLinQ isn't just about bringing together data," said Mike Gallup, CEO of Norstella. "It's about creating the only solution in the market that links real-world patient data with the proprietary intelligence of Norstella's most trusted brands that have powered the pharmaceutical industry for decades. NorstellaLinQ provides our clients with a transformative capability to analyze, predict and act on insights that no other solution can deliver, truly smoothing the path from pipeline to patient."

A New Standard for Biopharma Data Integration

NorstellaLinQ integrates more than 74 billion data points — including the insights of 500,000 investigators, tens of thousands of clinical trials across 185 countries, hundreds of brand launches, and tens of thousands of forecasts — offering unparalleled context and clarity. It also identifies opportunities for portfolio planning, giving organizations a unique advantage in optimizing protocol design and investigator selection. Being more targeted with patient recruitment, fine-tuning product launch plans and, most importantly, identifying patient populations most in need of life-changing therapies quickly and accurately are all possible with NorstellaLinQ.

Unmatched Predictive Power

NorstellaLinQ uses the industry's richest multimodal real-world dataset, combining structured and unstructured data, harnessing the combined power of AI, large language models (LLMs) and machine learning on a robust cloud computing infrastructure with strong clinical acumen. Leveraging AI, tailored data visualizations and a generative AI analytics assistant trained on decisions made by countless industry experts, users now have the power to interrogate and explore the data that shapes their decisions with greater detail and better results.

NorstellaLinQ has tagged 1.5 million records to 55 custom and standard ontologies, from indication, dosage route, to mechanism of action and drug target, spanning the full lifecycle to help surface insights and recommendations from Norstella's data assets. In combination with Norstella's hundreds of MDs, epidemiologists, PhDs, pharmacists, RNs, technologists and data scientists, NorstellaLinQ can synthesize vast datasets to offer faster, more actionable insights, allowing companies to swiftly adjust strategies and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Empowering Teams Across the Product Lifecycle

NorstellaLinQ supports multiple teams across the biopharma ecosystem:

Clinical operations teams can optimize protocol design, site and investigator selection.

Clinical trial teams can identify and recruit medically complex patients into treatment.

Brand teams can use predictive analytics to anticipate clinical symptoms triggering earlier diagnosis, drug switches, drug holidays and other patient dynamics to better anticipate patient behavior.

Pharma teams can analyze physician notes to understand the sentiment of clinical decision-making and understand if patient adherence is related to clinical outcomes or potential reimbursement challenges or denials.

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) and epidemiology teams can scrutinize the largest patient-level dataset to generate evidence for improved patient outcomes and cost-benefit analysis.

Commercial teams can hyper target patients based on varying clinical criteria to reach physicians who are treating specific conditions.

Market access teams can track time to treatment in areas of restrictive behavior from insurers such as prior authorization, step therapy requirements, and medical exceptions and can advocate for more open access to speed time to therapy.

About Norstella

Our mission is simple: to smooth the path to lifesaving therapies for patients and providers. Norstella consists of prominent pharmaceutical solutions providers that have joined forces to offer a full range of consultancy services and solutions. Through its brands — Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo and The Dedham Group — Norstella supports biopharma companies in making smarter, faster decisions across the drug development and commercialization lifecycle.

