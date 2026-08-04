Norstella Launches Atlas, an Agentic AI Platform Built on Biopharma's Most Connected Data

Norstella, the connected data foundation the life sciences industry relies on, today launched Norstella Atlas, an agentic AI platform that turns that foundation into finished, decision-ready work.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Norstella, the connected data foundation the life sciences industry relies on, today launched Norstella Atlas, an agentic AI platform that turns that foundation into finished, decision-ready work.

For decades, Norstella has been ingesting, curating, linking, tokenizing, and refining trillions of disparate data points to surface the insights that matter most across the drug development lifecycle. Atlas is the layer that turns this data into finished work: competitive landscapes, feasibility assessments, launch plans, and access strategies. These are decisions where a confident answer isn't the same as a correct one.

Built on proprietary clinical, commercial, market access and real-world data from Norstella brands, Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT and Panalgo, Atlas works across the industry's most interconnected and trusted data that helps teams move from question to answer faster. This data network has been built over three decades, with individual trials, drugs, companies, payers, plans, and events all linked to one another. No model trained on public data can replicate it.

High-stakes decisions demand accuracy, clarity and transparency. Norstella measures every Atlas output against the Clarity Test, an internal benchmark of four criteria that decide whether an answer is fit to act on. Every answer must be cited (traceable to a source), consistent (providing the same answer to the same question every time), contextual (matched to the actual decision workflow), and consequential (actionable, not just confident-sounding).

Atlas CI, the first persona-specific agent, is live now. This competitive intelligence agent helps pharma and biotech teams create competitive landscapes, drug profiles, catalyst timelines, leadership briefings, and other key deliverables. It delivers finished, decision-ready work drawn from the industry's highest-quality data in minutes instead of days or weeks.

"There are two kinds of AI in this industry right now," said Kris Kaneta, Chief Product & Innovation Officer at Norstella. "One is built for demos. The other is built for decisions. Atlas is built for decisions. That takes two things nobody else has combined: a context layer that took years of expert curation to build, and agents designed around the person doing the work, not around the data underneath. Atlas CI is the first agent shaped that way."

Every Atlas agent will be persona-specific, and agents planned for delivery will address business development and licensing, feasibility, portfolio strategy and protocol design. A shared platform architecture provides common standards for security, sourcing, governance, and transparency. And by combining Norstella's proprietary data, with a customer's own internal intelligence, the output reflects both the wider market and the organization's context.

Dozens of agents and AI-enabled solutions, including Citeline's SmartSolutions, Evaluate's Ella and Omnium, MMIT's Mosaic and Searchlight, and NorstellaLinQ, are already at work inside Norstella, powering Atlas, accelerating product development, and supporting the ongoing curation of the data.

Norstella's vision for Atlas extends beyond automation. By combining human expertise with trusted proprietary data and AI-powered workflows, Atlas keeps people in the loop, helping organizations move faster and with greater confidence.

For more information about Norstella Atlas, visit ai.norstella.com.

About Norstella

Norstella is the AI company for biopharma's highest-stakes decisions. A global life sciences company trusted by every Top 100 pharma company and industry experts the world over, Norstella unites market-leading brands — Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo, Skipta, and The Dedham Group — turning decision-grade data, insights and expertise into AI you can act on. With the patient always at the center, Norstella is advancing the path to life-changing therapies for patients and providers. Follow us on LinkedIn for real-time updates.

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SOURCE Norstella