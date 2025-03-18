Norstella Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025

Global provider of pharma intelligence solutions joins the ranks of Waymo, Nvidia, Duolingo, and more

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Norstella, a leading global provider of pharma intelligence solutions, is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"At Norstella, we are driven by a mission to reduce the barriers between life-saving therapies and the patients who need them," said Mike Gallup, Executive Chairman and CEO of Norstella. "Being recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies validates our team's unwavering dedication to transforming the healthcare industry. We are honored to be included alongside so many other trailblazing organizations and remain committed to making a meaningful difference in patients' lives."

Norstella's inclusion highlights its commitment to accelerating the delivery of life-saving therapies to patients in need. As one of the largest providers in the pharma intelligence sector, Norstella unites five market-leading organizations—Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo, and The Dedham Group—all working toward a shared goal: helping life sciences companies navigate the complex journey from drug development to patient access. A centerpiece of Norstella's groundbreaking efforts is NorstellaLinQ, a pioneering platform that combines advanced analytics and actionable insights to revolutionize drug development and commercialization.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on June 5. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

