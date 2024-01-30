North America Hoteliers Say PVNG Accounting Software from Aptech is 'Grrreat!'

"We are extremely proud of this achievement once again. Aptech may be small, but PVNG is having a BIG impact on the bottom lines of the clients we support." Post this

PVNG by Aptech, a next-generation cloud-based hospitality accounting software solution, ranked No. 2 out of 37 companies in the finance and accounting software category. Ninety six percent of limited service and budget hotels, 94% of luxury hotels, 93% of branded hotels, and 84% of resorts say they would recommend PVNG for enterprise accounting. The solution earned an overall score of 4.7 out of 5.0 for ease of use, customer support, return on investment and ease of implementation.

"When you are a small, family run business with under 25 employees, it can be really difficult to go head-to-head with larger hospitality companies – especially those that employ more than 250 people and have vast portfolios," said Sam Costa, Aptech Director of Client Success. "We are extremely proud of this achievement once again. Aptech may be small, but PVNG is having a BIG impact on the bottom lines of the clients we support. Our users are extremely happy. Once someone becomes an Aptech customer, it's rare they ever leave."

PVNG features the Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger, Statistics, Financials, and Bank Reconciliation that today's hotel operators are seeking with much-needed browser navigation. Its automated invoice processing, myriad of payment options, drill-down capabilities in financial statements and reports, ability to handle single or multi-property accounting, and the fact that it can be deployed as a hosted service, explains why this accounting solution is in such high demand.

Here are just a few of the customer reviews that earned PVNG this top honor:

"[PVNG is] the best Accounting system that I ever used. It is very user friendly and efficient in processing daily, monthly and annual reporting including budgeting and forecasting. Most important is the support team that is very responsive to all my request and needs which you cannot find in big software companies." — CFO from 500+ room Boutique in San Francisco

"It's Grrreat! I absolutely adore the ease of use of this app. The simplicity of access to find invoices as well as inputting them. The overall configuration is extremely organized and streamlined. Features that allow you to have real time updates to upload completion or to manually enter them helps tremendously to ensure the work is input and received correctly. Input for new vendors is just as simple. I cannot think of a better application to use." — Night Auditor from 100 to 199 room branded hotel in Dunwoody, Ga.

"Aptech's PVNG Enterprise Accounting platform offers robust budget tools for analysis for the ongoing performance of the business against anticipated financial data and key performance indicators. The tools and reporting available for all levels of staff in an organization makes collaboration on the financial performance easily accessible." — Accountant from 200 to 499 room Boutique in Kelowna, Canada.

"Great software. [Aptech is] very responsive if we ever have issues, and they keep giving great updates with improvements we didn't even think of. It is very easy to use and it is a great tool for our company to use across all our hotels." — Accountant from 500+ room boutique in Albuquerque, N.M.

"We have been with Aptech for around 15 years, and on PVNG for the past 3 years. Their communication, support and alignment with our needs has been fantastic. — CFO from 200 to 499 room Luxury Hotel in Daytona Beach, Fla.

To read more customer reviews on Hotel Tech Report about PVNG by Aptech, click here. For more information on all Aptech solutions, visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

About Aptech

Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement. The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider, as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner. Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties – including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue is registered to Aptech Computer Systems Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information, please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

