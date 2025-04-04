North American Safety Valve Industries Marks 50 Years as a Leader in Safety Valve Sales and Service

North American Safety Valve Industries, Inc. (NASVI), the trusted source for industrial safety and relief valves, proudly marks its 50th anniversary. Since 1975, NASVI has been a key partner for industrial wholesalers, providing high-quality safety and relief valves with a focus on technical expertise, fast delivery, and unmatched customer service. Today, NASVI maintains one of the largest valve inventories in North America, with over 35,000 ready-to-ship valves housed in its 100,000-square-foot facility.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NASVI was founded by Allen Tanis and Joe Weis to meet the growing demand for reliable safety valve solutions. Over five decades, the company has expanded its product offerings, strengthened manufacturer partnerships and enhanced operational capabilities to serve critical industries, including power generation, oil and gas, manufacturing, HVAC and boiler systems and water treatment.
Under the leadership of vice-president Andrea Tanis, Allen's daughter, NASVI remains committed to the principles that have defined its success, while continuously adapting to meet industry demands.
"Reaching this milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and service," said Andrea Tanis. "For 50 years, we've built trust by providing fast, reliable safety valve solutions. My father, Allen, set high standards, and we will continue that legacy as we look forward to the next 50 years."
NASVI's longevity in the industry is attributed to several key factors:
- Rapid Order Fulfillment – With a vast inventory, NASVI offers expedited shipping to reduce downtime for customers.
- Turnaround Exchange Program – A unique service allowing customers to receive a replacement valve before returning their existing one, minimizing operational disruptions.
- Remanufactured Valves – Customers save 50% or more compared to new valves, with the same performance and a two-year workmanship warranty.
- On-Site Testing & Repair – Expert technicians provide on-demand testing, servicing and valve resets, ensuring compliance and safety while minimizing downtime.
- Unmatched Technical Expertise – A team of certified specialists with decades of experience helps customers choose the right valve solutions, regardless of industry or manufacturer.
About North American Safety Valve Industries, Inc.
Founded in 1975, North American Safety Valve Industries, Inc. is a leading distributor of safety and relief valves for industrial wholesalers. With one of the largest valve inventories in North America, NASVI provides rapid shipping, expert support and reliable safety solutions to industries nationwide. Visit http://www.nasvi.com for more information.
