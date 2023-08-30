North American Spring Tool Merges with Spring Manufacturers Supply Company

This merger is going to significantly benefit the collective customers we serve. Combining our assets and expertise will provide them with a single, comprehensive spring tooling resource. We're all looking forward to amplifying our services with our combined capabilities. Tweet this

Both companies provide steel and carbide tooling for the spring industry, from arbors and guides to coiling tools and quills.

NAST, a global leader in spring coiler tooling, was known for providing high quality special tooling for foreign and domestic spring coiling machines, regardless of the machines' age. SMSC was noted for its technical ability to quickly reverse engineer complex legacy tools for spring coiling machines.

Both companies have been members of the New England Spring & Metal Stamping Association and the Spring Manufacturers Institute. Spring Tool Solutions will continue as a member of both associations and continue to support and participate in their activities.

"This merger is going to significantly benefit the collective customers we serve," Ortner said. "Combining our assets and expertise will provide them with a single, comprehensive spring tooling resource. We're all looking forward to amplifying our services with our combined capabilities."

Spring Tool Solutions will be headquartered in Berlin, CT, at the former North American Spring Tool facility.

About Spring Tool Solutions

The company provides a complete line of carbide and steel tooling for the spring industry, including special tooling, engineering assistance, reverse engineering, salvage, and rework. STS also provides arbors, guides, coiling tools, quills, and much more.

Media Contact

Alan Ortner, Spring Tool Solutions, 1 860-583-1693, [email protected]

Beth Devine, Web Savvy Marketers, 1 860-502-8033, [email protected], https://websavvymarketers.com/

SOURCE Spring Tool Solutions