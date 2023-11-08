North Americans want wines for $60 or less: new research reveals consumer preferences when eating out

The results are significant, not least because of the large sample size but also because they provide a snapshot of consumer behavior and expectations at this crucial time for the hospitality sector. Post this

1. The food menu is the most important factor for a significant majority of respondents (81.13%) when choosing a restaurant.

2. The wine list is important to a minority of respondents (9.43%) when choosing a restaurant.

3. Most consumers (95.83%) want to see less than 100 labels on the wine list.

4. 57% of consumers favor an average price of below $60.

5. 50% of restaurant workers think chefs create menus without thinking about wine.

6. Consumers prefer winemakers dinners (15.51%) and seated wine and food paring events (18.18%) rather than wine classes (9.63%) and cooking lessons (7.49%)

7. At wine and food pairing events 40% of respondents thought the pairings weren't great.

On Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 November, Verona will welcome hundreds of wine industry professionals from across the world. wine2wine business forum takes place in Verona in 2023 for the tenth consecutive year. The event, that involves two days of intense networking and training, gives producers and wine professionals the opportunity to explore industry trends, discuss best practice and generate ideas to grow their business internationally.

Stevie Kim, General Manager wine2wine, said: "A key deliverable of the wine2wine business forum is to provide wine industry professionals with up-to-date and practicable insights that can help them grow their business internationally. The results of this survey provide a fascinating insight into the habits and behavior of North American diners, and I look forward to learning more about what lies behind these trends at wine2wine Business Forum."

Gurvinder Bhatia, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Quench Magazine, said: "I'm delighted to be appearing once again at the wine2wine Business Forum and to be presenting the results of our research to an international audience of wine industry professionals. The results are significant, not least because of the large sample size but also because they provide a snapshot of consumer behavior and expectations at this crucial time for the hospitality sector."

The objective of wine2wine business forum is to provide producers and wine professionals with the knowledge, skills and networks necessary to promote wine in an international context. The full wine2wine Business Forum 2023 program is available online at: https://wine2wine.net/programma/.

About: wine2wine Business Forum is the international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere which has been held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2023 will take place on 13 and 14 November at the Palaexpo of Veronafiere. Over the years, the event has become an important point of reference for producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their business all over the world. wine2wine Business Forum offers unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with industry professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and includes face-to-face sessions, seminars and interactive workshops that aim to provide participants with practical tools to improve their business. The speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the world of wine, from Italy and abroad. Further information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net. You can also contact the event team by email at [email protected].

