North America's Premier Passive Building Conference Opens Ticket Sales

Tickets for PhiusCon are now being offered at an early bird rate, where attendees can save $100 on a full-conference pass or $50 on single-day tickets. Prices will increase to regular rates beginning August 1 and to last-minute rates beginning September 29.

PhiusCon 2025 attendees will benefit from:

Engaging presentations from renowned industry figures, spanning topics from Phius best practices to financing Phius projects

Informative exhibits from leading manufacturers showcasing high-performance products and systems

Exclusive tours of local innovative Phius Certified projects

"We are thrilled to welcome our community back to PhiusCon this year," said Katrin Klingenberg, Co-Executive Director of Phius. "As passive building continues gaining traction with growing adoption across North America, the conference provides attendees with opportunities to explore its role in affordable housing, microgrids, and state policy integration. The conference will also spotlight key training programs, like the Passive Building Foundations Training course, as pathways for professionals to deepen their engagement with our organization."

PhiusCon 2025 will feature a 6,000 square-foot exhibitor floor. Companies looking to secure sought-after exhibit spaces, ensuring networking and promotional opportunities with PhiusCon 2025 attendees, can reserve their spot HERE. The multi-day event is a unique opportunity for exhibitors to gain visibility in a rapidly growing market segment. Exhibitors will benefit from exposure to qualified professionals in architecture, engineering, and construction, many of whom have significant influence over their organizations' purchasing decisions.

Those interested in attending PhiusCon 2025 and joining the growing passive building movement should take advantage of the early bird offering before prices are raised on August 1. More details about speakers and local project tours will be announced this summer.

Location & Key Dates

PhiusCon returns in 2025 at The Baird Center in Downtown Milwaukee.

Conference Dates: Monday, 10/6 - Wednesday, 10/8

Exhibit Hall Opening Reception: Monday, 10/6 | 5:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m

Exhibit Hours: Tuesday, 10/7 & Wednesday, 10/8 | 8:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m |

For more information, please visit www.phius.org/conferences. High-res conference images HERE. Please credit Phius.

About Phius

Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. We train and certify professionals, maintain and update the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certify and quality assure passive buildings, certify high-performance building products, and conduct research to advance high-performance building.

