North America's Premier Passive Building Conference Opens Ticket Sales

Three-day Event Unites Passive Building Adopters to Accelerate the Transition to Net-Zero, Resilient Building Infrastructure
CHICAGO, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phius, the leading non-profit organization delivering the industry standard for climate-specific and net-zero passive building, today announced that registration is open for PhiusCon 2025, its highly anticipated and influential passive building conference. The annual three-day event returns October 6 with pre-conference workshops and a project tour, followed by the core conference on October 7-8. This year's conference will be held at Milwaukee's Baird Center, bringing together the world's foremost experts to tackle the building sector's critical role in climate resilience.
Following the success of its 'pop-up' event at the 2024 Greenbuild Conference, PhiusCon 2025 marks Phius' return to its comprehensive annual conference format, delivering access to cutting-edge speakers, breakthrough technologies, actionable strategies, and the opportunity to attend a passive building tour. PhiusCon unites thought leaders and enthusiasts in architecture, building science, construction, manufacturing, and energy, as well as industry professionals in finance and real estate to explore passive building strategies and the critical need for resilient and adaptable infrastructure.
Tickets for PhiusCon are now being offered at an early bird rate, where attendees can save $100 on a full-conference pass or $50 on single-day tickets. Prices will increase to regular rates beginning August 1 and to last-minute rates beginning September 29.
PhiusCon 2025 attendees will benefit from:
- Engaging presentations from renowned industry figures, spanning topics from Phius best practices to financing Phius projects
- Informative exhibits from leading manufacturers showcasing high-performance products and systems
- Exclusive tours of local innovative Phius Certified projects
"We are thrilled to welcome our community back to PhiusCon this year," said Katrin Klingenberg, Co-Executive Director of Phius. "As passive building continues gaining traction with growing adoption across North America, the conference provides attendees with opportunities to explore its role in affordable housing, microgrids, and state policy integration. The conference will also spotlight key training programs, like the Passive Building Foundations Training course, as pathways for professionals to deepen their engagement with our organization."
PhiusCon 2025 will feature a 6,000 square-foot exhibitor floor. Companies looking to secure sought-after exhibit spaces, ensuring networking and promotional opportunities with PhiusCon 2025 attendees, can reserve their spot HERE. The multi-day event is a unique opportunity for exhibitors to gain visibility in a rapidly growing market segment. Exhibitors will benefit from exposure to qualified professionals in architecture, engineering, and construction, many of whom have significant influence over their organizations' purchasing decisions.
Those interested in attending PhiusCon 2025 and joining the growing passive building movement should take advantage of the early bird offering before prices are raised on August 1. More details about speakers and local project tours will be announced this summer.
Location & Key Dates
PhiusCon returns in 2025 at The Baird Center in Downtown Milwaukee.
- Conference Dates: Monday, 10/6 - Wednesday, 10/8
- Exhibit Hall Opening Reception: Monday, 10/6 | 5:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m
- Exhibit Hours: Tuesday, 10/7 & Wednesday, 10/8 | 8:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m |
For more information, please visit www.phius.org/conferences. High-res conference images HERE. Please credit Phius.
About Phius
Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. We train and certify professionals, maintain and update the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certify and quality assure passive buildings, certify high-performance building products, and conduct research to advance high-performance building.
