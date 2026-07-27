North America's Premier Passive Building Conference, PhiusCon, Heads to the Southwest for the First Time

"The Southwest is becoming one of the most important places to demonstrate how buildings can respond to extreme heat, growing communities, and the need for healthier, more resilient housing," said Phius CEO Katrin Klingenberg. Post this

"For more than 20 years, PhiusCon has united the people advancing the future of high-performance building," said Katrin Klingenberg, Co-Executive Director of Phius. "Bringing the conference to Phoenix reflects what's happening across the Southwest today. This region is becoming one of the most important places to demonstrate how buildings can respond to extreme heat, growing communities, and the need for healthier, more resilient housing."

Attendees can take advantage of $100 early bird savings by registering before July 31. The three-day conference includes:

Pre-conference workshops and Phius project tour on October 8

An expansive nearly sold-out exhibit hall featuring leading high-performance building manufacturers

An extensive selection of sessions, panels, and Q&A opportunities with industry experts

The unveiling of the Phius Passive Projects Design Competition winners

The annual PhiusCon After Party networking event

"PhiusCon coming to Phoenix is a meaningful milestone for the Southwest building community. As the region faces some of the most pressing impacts of climate change, there is an urgent need for solutions that improve how we design and build," shared David Brubaker, CEO, Brubaker Architects. "This event will bring together leaders advancing high-performance design and demonstrate how Phius Certified buildings can help create a more sustainable and resilient future."

This year's conference agenda highlights topics that reflect both regional priorities and global industry trends, with sessions focused on designing for extreme heat, improving housing affordability, reducing operational and embodied carbon, strengthening resilience for tribal and rural communities, and scaling passive building across multifamily and historic buildings.

Featured sessions include:

Passive House Design Strategies for Hot-Dry Climates that reduce cooling loads while improving occupant comfort and resilience.

A Phius Case Study for Pueblos, Tribes, and Rural Communities of the Southwest, on how to improve health and resilience during extreme heat, wildfire smoke, and power outages.

Excellence in Low-Income Multifamily Construction to improve affordability, durability, and energy performance in large-scale housing developments.

The Future of Tall Multifamily Buildings: Breaking the Barriers to Phius at Scale, for high-performance multifamily housing in increasingly dense urban environments.

Taking Action on Operational and Embodied Carbon to reduce whole-life carbon impacts.

Passive House Retrofit of a Historic Rural Landmark Preservation: Deep energy retrofits can work together successfully.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to Whole-Building Airtightness Testing, providing real-world lessons to achieve critical performance metrics.

Additional keynote speakers, educational sessions, and Phius project tours will be announced throughout the summer as the conference program continues to expand.

Registration is now open for PhiusCon 2026. Building professionals can earn continuing education credits while exploring the latest innovations in high-performance building, and manufacturers and solution providers are invited to reserve exhibit space to showcase their products.

To register, reserve exhibit space, or learn more, visit phius1.zohobackstage.com/PhiusCon2026. High-res conference images are HERE.

Location & Key Dates

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, 340 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona, 85004

Conference Dates: Thursday, October 8 – Saturday, October 10, 2026

About Phius

Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. We train and certify professionals, maintain and update the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certify and quality assure passive buildings, certify high-performance building products, and conduct research to advance high-performance building.

Media Contact

Jennifer Ritchie, Phius, 1 2063443444, [email protected], www.phius.org

SOURCE Phius