North Carolina State University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Christal Mae Concepcion Dita a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Christal Mae Concepcion Dita a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Christal Dita, a junior, studies Biotechnology and Zoology at North Carolina State University. Previously, Dita worked alongside Ph.D. students at the Peng Lab at North Carolina State University's College of Veterinary Medicine to investigate how genetic variations affect immunity. She is also a recipient of PixelPlex's STEM Scholarship for an essay reflecting on the "publish or perish" issue in academic scientific research and how augmented reality can be used as a potential solution.

"Christal is a dedicated and impressive young scientist, and we are thrilled to support her work with this scholarship," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

