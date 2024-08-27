North Carolina Virtual Academy Summer Camp Boosts Third Grade Reading Proficiency Through Reading Eggs Program

"This measurable improvement in reading proficiency over the course of three weeks is remarkable, and it underscores the impact of programs that are accessible, practical and engaging for students." Post this

"It's important for young learners to have the time, resources and support needed to develop their reading skills," said NCVA Principal Kelly Shanahan. "We're proud of the students for putting effort into these vitally important skills that will carry them into the future. When asked which camp session was their favorite, the majority of students voted for Reading Eggs."

Reading Eggs, which satisfies Level III ESSA requirements, provides an engaging learning experience based on the five pillars of reading to build foundational literacy skills that are vital to early learners becoming successful readers and motivated students. Featuring tailored content for various age groups and skill levels, Reading Eggs creates personalized learning pathways for students based on results of their placement test. Educators leading the three week NCVA summer camp selected Reading Eggs after seeing its positive impact on student engagement.

"This measurable improvement in reading proficiency over the course of three weeks is remarkable, and it underscores the impact of programs that are accessible, practical and engaging for students," said Allison Ireland, Director of Product at 3P Learning. "The academic growth achieved during the short time span, along with the enthusiastic response from students and teachers, highlights how the NCVA summer camp impacted this group of young readers."

Under the Read to Achieve law, North Carolina third graders who score at Level 1 or 2 in reading on the third grade EOG test are retained and not promoted to the fourth grade. Students can earn a "good cause exemption" and move to fourth grade by showing proficiency on a Read to Achieve test or by completing a reading portfolio. Read to Achieve also requires students to attend a summer reading camp if they do not show proficiency after third grade and do not qualify for a good cause exemption.

