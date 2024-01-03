North County Endodontics, LLC Announces New Website, New Doctor

I look forward to contributing my specialized training and experience to uphold North County Endodontics' standard of excellence in patient care. Post this

Dr. Andrus is currently a top Dentist in the endodontics specialty. "I look forward to contributing my specialized training and experience to uphold North County Endodontics' standard of excellence in patient care."

Dr. Andrus joins Dr. Garland and Dr. Kardosh in bringing exceptional training and specializations to North County Endodontics. Dr. Garland graduated from the University of Southern California School of Dentistry, where he earned a Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS). After practicing general dentistry for seven years, he went back to school to specialize in endodontics. He was accepted into the post-doctoral residency program at Loma Linda University, where he received a Certificate in Endodontics.

Dr. Garland was the first endodontist in the area to utilize GentleWave technology for more comfortable root canal treatments. North County Endodontics is dedicated to using the latest technology and techniques to provide pain-free procedures.

Dr. Kardosh received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) from the University of Detroit Mercy and relocated to San Diego to complete her general practice residency at Naval Medical Center San Diego. After serving three years onboard USS Germantown, Dr. Kardosh transitioned into the Reserves and practiced as a general dentist in Oceanside, CA for two years before specializing in Endodontics. In 2013, she graduated from the Long Beach VA Endodontic Residency and practiced Endodontics in Phoenix, AZ, from 2013 to 2021.

North County Endodontics offers a full range of endodontic services using specialized technology such as GentleWave for your family including:

Root Canal Therapy

GentleWave Procedure

Endodontic Retreatment

Regenerative Endodontics

Cracked Teeth

Dental Trauma

Internal Teeth Whitening

With the website update and new addition to the team, North County Endodontics reiterates its commitment to being the leading provider of endodontic services in North County. They look forward to continuing to serve patients with the highest quality of care.

About North County Endodontics, LLC

North County Endodontics, LLC is located at 531 Encinitas Blvd. Suite 101, Encinitas, CA 92024. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.northcountyendo.com or call 760-944-0048.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com

SOURCE North County Endodontics, LLC