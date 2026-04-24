North Fork Commercial, a boutique commercial real estate brokerage, announced today that it represented the buyer in the acquisition of the 79,854‑square‑foot MiMedx corporate headquarters and research facility in Marietta, Georgia. The single‑tenant life sciences asset is fully leased to MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in regenerative medicine and placental tissue products.

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Fork Commercial Represents Buyer in Acquisition of MiMedx Corporate Headquarters and Research Facility in Metro Atlanta

North Fork Commercial, a boutique commercial real estate brokerage, announced today that it represented the buyer in the acquisition of the 79,854‑square‑foot MiMedx corporate headquarters and research facility in Marietta, Georgia. The single‑tenant life sciences asset is fully leased to MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in regenerative medicine and placental tissue products.

"This was a rare opportunity to acquire a mission‑critical life sciences headquarters with a long‑term, credit‑worthy tenancy in a highly constrained submarket," said Kristopher J. Pilles, Founder and Broker of North Fork Commercial, who represented the buyer in the transaction. "The combination of specialized improvements, strong tenancy, and compelling market fundamentals made this a strategic long‑term hold for our client."

Located at 1775 W. Oak Commons Court, the two‑story facility was constructed in 1993 and sits on more than seven acres with 291 parking spaces. The property features laboratory and clean‑room space, warehouse area with roll‑up doors and a loading dock, and executive office and conference areas tailored to support MiMedx's corporate and research operations. Recent capital improvements, including roof and HVAC upgrades, further enhance the building's functionality for specialized life sciences use.

The asset benefits from convenient access to Interstate 75 and proximity to a deep, skilled labor pool in the greater Atlanta metro, supporting both current occupancy and long‑term re‑tenanting prospects.

"The buyer was focused on the resilience of the life sciences sector in Atlanta and the stability that comes with a headquarters‑level commitment to the site," Pilles added. "Our role was to underwrite the real estate fundamentals, structure a competitive offer, and guide the transaction to a smooth, confidential closing."

About North Fork Commercial

North Fork Commercial is a boutique commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm representing buyers and sellers of investment properties, including off‑market opportunities. The firm provides hands‑on advisory and transaction services across office, industrial, retail, medical, and specialty assets, with a focus on tailored execution, data‑driven strategy, and long‑term client relationships.

Media Contact

Kristopher J. Pilles

Founder & Broker

North Fork Commercial

516.449.2783

[email protected]

NorthForkCommercial.com

SOURCE North Fork Commercial