North Georgia winery takes home top honors in historic wine competition

TIGER, Ga., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiger Mountain Vineyards proudly announces its outstanding performance at the esteemed Fairplex Los Angeles International Wine Competition. The competition, renowned for its legacy spanning over a century, welcomed over 1,000 entries from top vineyards across 13 countries, with Tiger Mountain Vineyards emerging triumphant, earning three distinguished awards.
Tiger Mountain Vineyard's Petit Manseng '22, captured the coveted Double Gold Medal and earned the prestigious title of Best of Glass with 95 Points. Additionally, the vineyard's Pétillant Naturel Rosé was honored with a Silver Medal with the Private Reserve Viognier secured a Bronze Medal, adding to the accolades and affirming Tiger Mountain Vineyard's commitment to producing exceptional wines across a diverse range of varietals.
Located on the picturesque Tiger Mountain in Georgia, Tiger Mountain Vineyard holds the distinction of being the first to establish European vines in the region. This latest accomplishment at the Fairplex Los Angeles International Wine Competition reinforces Tiger Mountain Vineyard's reputation as a leading force in the world of winemaking.
For wholesale inquires please email [email protected]. For more information about events at Tiger Mountain Vineyards or to order one of their award-winning wines, visit www.tigerwine.com
