North Georgia winery takes home top honors in historic wine competition

TIGER, Ga., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiger Mountain Vineyards proudly announces its outstanding performance at the esteemed Fairplex Los Angeles International Wine Competition. The competition, renowned for its legacy spanning over a century, welcomed over 1,000 entries from top vineyards across 13 countries, with Tiger Mountain Vineyards emerging triumphant, earning three distinguished awards.