North Kansas City-based third-party logistics company expands with a Pacific Northwest acquisition

Brian Smith, president and CEO of Wagner Logistics, says, "Acquiring Fulcrum Logistics marks a key milestone in Wagner's growth plans as we expand the critical vertical of food and beverage. It is consistent with our company's strategy to become a top-tier player in U.S. supply chain management. On behalf of our Wagner associates, we are excited to welcome the talented team at Fulcrum into the Wagner family and the Wagner way."

Seth Schmedemann, president of Fulcrum Logistics, states, "Fulcrum's success has been founded on core operational excellence and a tradition of focusing on the customer. Fulcrum's entrepreneurial spirit and management team will fit perfectly with the Wagner culture."

Following the transaction's closing, Fulcrum will operate as a division of Wagner Logistics.

About Wagner Logistics

Wagner Logistics is a leading supply chain management provider, offering comprehensive distribution center, fulfillment and transportation services across the U.S. since 1946. The Wagner team provides precise solutions to fit each customer's needs at the required speed. Wagner is innovating warehousing and logistics by tackling complex supply chain challenges and providing exceptional performance while the industry continually adapts to customer buying habits. For more information, visit wagnerlogistics.com or email [email protected] to learn about improving supply chains.

Media Contact

Paul Sage, Wagner Logistics, 1 501-690-3685, [email protected], www.wagnerlogistics.com

SOURCE Wagner Logistics