North Point Associates announces addition to its leadership team

"North Point strives to be a landing place for impressive people with strong research and legal credentials and a desire to work in the intelligence/research industry." - Isaac Garcia-Dale, Founder and President Post this

Ms. Van Leeuwen is an accomplished lawyer with experience in white-collar criminal defense, government enforcement actions, and internal investigations at Hogan Lovells. She recently completed a multi-year federal court clerkship in Massachusetts and brings a rigorous and thorough work ethic to the leadership team.

Isaac Garcia-Dale, founder and CEO of North Point Associates, stated, "We are thrilled to have someone of Diana's caliber joining out team. She brings experience and enthusiasm that is consistent with our commitment to hiring exceptional people to lead our work."

"As a member of the leadership team, she helps position and grow our firm as a custom research solution in the industries of private investment, human capital, and political campaigns," Garcia-Dale added. "Ms. Van Leeuwen's experience and execution in litigation and internal and independent investigations will help North Point enhance our research, growth strategy, and company aspirations."

After her graduation from law school in 2017, Ms. Van Leeuwen clerked for a federal judge before moving to Hogan Lovells, where she worked with clients through all phases of litigation and served as an investigator in both internal and independent investigations. She also worked on a variety of pro bono cases, most often representing clients in their efforts to obtain post-conviction remedies.

Thereafter, Ms. Van Leeuwen accepted a second federal clerkship in the US District Court in Boston. Prior to law school, Ms. Van Leeuwen spent time in the film industry where she worked in a variety of production roles on feature-length movies, including The Kids Are All Right, featuring Julianne Moore, Annette Bening, and Mark Ruffalo, as well as art department roles on short films, music videos and commercials.

Ms. Van Leeuwen graduated magna cum laude from Suffolk University Law School and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Media Communications from Simmons University.

"I am thrilled to join North Point Associates as a Senior Director — a role that provides an opportunity to contribute to a firm with a reputation for excellence in the world of investigative due diligence," Ms. Van Leeuwen said. "I look forward to collaborating with the top-notch team at North Point and leveraging my experience in litigation and investigations to further our commitment to delivering superior value to our clients through a relentless investigative approach."

Employee Spotlight: John Hand and Chloe Woodbine

Additional team members John Hand and Chloe Woodbine joined North Point during the latter part of 2024. Hand and Woodbine's unique backgrounds bring additional depth and expertise to the North Point Research team.

Ms. Woodbine joined North Point Associates as a Senior Research Analyst and brings a depth of educational and research experience. "I'm excited to join North Point Associates because of the firm's deep commitment to thorough, high-impact research that helps clients make smarter, more informed decisions," she said. "Being part of a team, that values collaboration and forward-thinking solutions is incredibly energizing. I'm excited to contribute to work that challenges me professionally and pushes me to think critically, adapt quickly, and continuously expand my skill set."

Prior to joining North Point Associates, Ms. Woodbine was an Intelligence Analyst at The Counterterrorism Group. Beyond North Point, Ms. Woodbine is a color analyst for Brown University's water polo teams, providing live commentary and tactical analysis on ESPN+.

Ms. Woodbine earned a Master of Science in Applied Intelligence from Mercyhurst University, a Master of Business Administration in Health Care Management from Salem University, a Bachelor of Applied Public Health from Torrens University (Australia), and a Bachelor of Science in Biology/Physiology and Exercise Science from Salem University.

Hand also joins North Point Associates as a Senior Research Analyst. He is an accomplished journalist with experience in multiple media platforms including the Boston Globe, WEEI.com, Milwaukee Magazine, and OnMilwaukee.com. "I am excited to join North Point to work on unique projects that go beyond the facts to tell a complete story," said Hand, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Marquette University.

"North Point strives to be a landing place for impressive young people with strong research credentials and a desire to work in the intelligence/research industry," Garcia-Dale said. "John and Chloe bring a lot to our team."

Media Contact

Pamela Harght, North Point Associates, 1 978-312-1313, [email protected], https://northpointassoc.com/

SOURCE North Point Associates