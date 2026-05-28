North Point Associates announces addition to its leadership team: Naphtali Rivkin

"I first joined North Point when we were a team of three, and I'm thrilled to return nearly four years later to a firm that has grown substantially while continuing to serve clients at the highest level." Post this

Isaac Garcia-Dale, founder and CEO of North Point Associates, stated, "We are thrilled have Naphtali rejoining us to expand North Point's capabilities. He brings experience, leadership and ambition that will be vital to building an investigations practice that is consistent with the great work our clients have come to expect from North Point. That he is familiar with the team and our culture makes him an ideal fit."

Mr. Rivkin's casework includes multinational corporate investigations across a wide range of matters, including financial fraud and embezzlement schemes involving senior executives, insider threats such as employees selling login credentials on the dark web, revenue inflation and bribery schemes within private equity portfolio companies, and workplace misconduct involving threatening or harassing communications on company devices.

"From my time in the Army to building investigations practices in the private sector, I've always loved the same kind of work — helping clients resolve complex, consequential crises under real pressure," said Mr. Rivkin. "Unearthing the truth is part of it, but the part I care about most is what happens next: guiding people through a hard moment so the company and its employees come out safer, stronger, and more resilient on the other side."

"I first joined North Point when we were a team of three, and I'm thrilled to return nearly four years later to a firm that has grown substantially while continuing to serve clients at the highest level. North Point is well-known among a discerning client base for its pre-employment and pre-transaction investigations. I look forward to offering existing clients a natural extension of those services through workplace misconduct and fraud investigations, while also building new relationships across the New York market, where I'll be based."

Mr. Rivkin holds a Bachelor of Arts in Russian Area Studies and English from Washington and Lee University and a Master of Philosophy in International Relations from the University of Cambridge (Clare College) and was a Fulbright Scholar in Latvia. He holds a Professional Certified Investigator (PCI) designation from ASIS International, and was a 2024 Consulting Magazine Rising Star for Excellence in Client Services.

North Point Expands Service Offerings

North Point is a full-service boutique research firm that services its clients in the following capacities:

Qualitative due diligence and research for capital transactions.

Executive and Board positions with strong governance practices, clear accountability structures, and thoughtful risk management.

Voice of customer research during due diligence and post-acquisition as part of a growth strategy plan.

Strategic intelligence and advice around reputational audits, strategic decisions, political research, and crisis management efforts.

With the addition of Mr. Rivkin, North Point will now also offer internal employment investigations for companies, investors, and legal counsel, advising on matters ranging from fraud and executive misconduct to whistleblower allegations, misappropriation, and workplace violence. Our clients have increasingly asked us to turn our investigative capabilities toward internal matters, and we are pleased to now offer that service with the same nimble, thorough, and discreet approach clients have come to expect from our work.

About North Point Associates

North Point Associates is a boutique research firm that provides customized research solutions to support our clients in private investment, human capital, legal, and political and issue campaigns. The North Point team of experienced lawyers and professional researchers consistently delivers solid and impressive research products to further the pursuits of its clients.

Media Contact

Pamela Harght, North Point Associates, 1 5125854429, [email protected], https://www.northpointassoc.com/

SOURCE North Point Associates